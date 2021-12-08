Waynesboro girls basketball program looks to build experience

Coaching a team of four freshmen and three sophomores, Skylar Napier understands the importance of building the fundamentals going into her second season leading the Waynesboro girls basketball program.
Napier, who helped Waynesboro snap a 37-game losing streak in the shortened spring season, drills into her players the need for taking basketball one step at a time.
“Last year was my first year, and it was, and still is, a rebuilding process,” Napier said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls that haven’t played together before, or they’re just starting out playing basketball. I’m always encouraging them to do the small things, and the bigger things will come.”
Two things Napier is developing in her players are post-play and shooting.
In the post, the focus is on keeping players engaged and focused as the season goes on to allow for better looks inside.
“I told our post that it’s really good when we see that they’re hungry because at first, they were just standing around,” Napier said. “If they can get it into the post and they do the post moves we’ve been working on, we’ll see results.”
As the team played its season-opener against Turney Ashby on Tuesday, the team struggled to convert on shot attempts, an area where even a small improvement would significantly affect the team’s success, Napier said.
“If we would sink at least half of what we’re missing, we would be right there,” she said. “We’ve got to finish our shots and we’ve got to look to our post more.”
Since coming into the program last year, Napier said she’s worked to put herself out there to get girls onto the court, which has been successful, as the team rosters 10 players this season.
Napier stressed the importance of pushing her players to continue to work on their games during practice and outside of practice to get better.
“I’m trying to drill into them that they have to stay motivated,” Napier said. “They have to be eager to learn, want to learn, and they’ve got to put in extra work besides the two hours of practice.”
The Little Giants will play nondistrict opponents through December before entering into Shenandoah District teams in January for the first time after moving out of the Valley District.