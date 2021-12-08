Waynesboro girls basketball program looks to build experience

Coaching a team of four freshmen and three sophomores, Skylar Napier understands the importance of building the fundamentals going into her second season leading the Waynesboro girls basketball program.

Napier, who helped Waynesboro snap a 37-game losing streak in the shortened spring season, drills into her players the need for taking basketball one step at a time.

“Last year was my first year, and it was, and still is, a rebuilding process,” Napier said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls that haven’t played together before, or they’re just starting out playing basketball. I’m always encouraging them to do the small things, and the bigger things will come.”

Two things Napier is developing in her players are post-play and shooting.

In the post, the focus is on keeping players engaged and focused as the season goes on to allow for better looks inside.

“I told our post that it’s really good when we see that they’re hungry because at first, they were just standing around,” Napier said. “If they can get it into the post and they do the post moves we’ve been working on, we’ll see results.”