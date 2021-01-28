Waynesboro girls basketball team falls at home to Stuarts Draft

Both teams scrap. Both teams play physical. Both teams never quit.

The biggest difference between Stuarts Draft’s girls basketball team and Waynesboro’s girls basketball team Thursday night was the Cougars’ ability to score the ball a little more consistently. Draft broke open a tie ball game with a 9-0 run to end the first half en route to a 52-34 nondistrict girls basketball win over Waynesboro.

“Two young teams going at it,” Stuarts Draft coach James Carter said. “They scrapped and really gave us fits. We just shot the ball a little better.”

Anna Smith had the hot hand early for the Cougars, scoring on a pair of putbacks and a baseline jumper to help Draft establish a 9-3 lead to start the game. The Little Giants clawed back into the game at the free throw line with four straight possessions ending up at the charity stripe. Kaitlyn Hull’s putback pulled Waynesboro within four, 14-10, after one period.

Little Giant guard Jaden Sprouse’s 3-pointer tied the game up at 19-19 with 2:29 remaining in the first half.

“I thought we hustled a lot better than yesterday’s game,” Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier said. “We have to learn to keep that spark.”