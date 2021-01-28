Waynesboro girls basketball team falls at home to Stuarts Draft

Both teams scrap. Both teams play physical. Both teams never quit.
The biggest difference between Stuarts Draft’s girls basketball team and Waynesboro’s girls basketball team Thursday night was the Cougars’ ability to score the ball a little more consistently. Draft broke open a tie ball game with a 9-0 run to end the first half en route to a 52-34 nondistrict girls basketball win over Waynesboro.
“Two young teams going at it,” Stuarts Draft coach James Carter said. “They scrapped and really gave us fits. We just shot the ball a little better.”
Anna Smith had the hot hand early for the Cougars, scoring on a pair of putbacks and a baseline jumper to help Draft establish a 9-3 lead to start the game. The Little Giants clawed back into the game at the free throw line with four straight possessions ending up at the charity stripe. Kaitlyn Hull’s putback pulled Waynesboro within four, 14-10, after one period.
Little Giant guard Jaden Sprouse’s 3-pointer tied the game up at 19-19 with 2:29 remaining in the first half.
“I thought we hustled a lot better than yesterday’s game,” Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier said. “We have to learn to keep that spark.”
Draft forward Hadley May broke the tie with a free throw and then a short jumper, and Cougar point guard Madi Armentrout scored the final six points of the first half.
“We got a couple of steals, and were able to take advantage of that situation there,” Carter said.
Both teams scored 14 points in the final period, but Draft outscored Waynesboro 12-3 in the decisive third quarter to put a comeback attempt out of reach for the Little Giants.
“Our shots are there. They’re just not going in,” Napier said. “We need to work on that.”
Armentrout had a game-high 15 points for the Cougars in the win. May added 11 and Leah Wood also hit double figures with 10. Cierra Bruce led the Little Giants with 12 points.
In the junior varsity contest, Stuarts Draft held on for a 41-34 victory. Megan Walter had 12 for the Cougars. Skylar Williams scored 14 for the Little Giants.
STUARTS DRAFT 52, WAYNESBORO 34
STUARTS DRAFT (52) — Taylor 1 0-0 3, Brooks 1 1-2 3, Armentrout 5 4-6 15, Smith 4 0-0 8, Wood 5 0-0 10, Mikolay 1 0-1 2, Bartley 0 0-2 0, May 5 1-3 11, Baska, Taylor, Edwards, Chappell, TOTALS 22 6-14 52.
WAYNESBORO (34) — Pietrowski 2 0-2 4, Sprouse 2 3-7 8, Bruce 3 5-6 12, Graham 0 1-2 1, Hull 3 0-0 6, 1 1-4 3, TOTALS 11 11-21 34
STUARTS DRAFT 14 14 12 12 — 52