Waynesboro girls basketball team hangs with Fort for one quarter in lopsided loss

For at least one quarter, the scoreboard reflected the Waynesboro Little Giants’ effort.

Playing at a frenetic defensive pace, Waynesboro forced Fort Defiance out of its offensive rhythm early, resulting in the Indians only leading the nondistrict girls basketball matchup 4-0 after one quarter of play.

Fort figured it out in the second quarter, however, busting open a closely contested matchup by outscoring Waynesboro 19-4 en route to a 46-15 win Wednesday night.

“Waynesboro has improved,” Fort Defiance coach Patrick Hartley said. “Credit to them. They play good defense, and they were physical. Waynesboro played tough, and we didn’t shoot the ball with a lot of confidence.”

A Lilian Berry putback and an Ellie Cook jumpshot were the only points of the first quarter, and accounted for Fort’s 4-0 lead.

Hanging with Fort for the quarter is something to build on for the Little Giants.

“I’m very proud of the ladies,” Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier said. “We have a lot of stuff to work on, but tonight we showed who we can be, especially in the beginning of the game. They’re capable. They just have to believe.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}