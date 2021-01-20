Waynesboro girls basketball team hangs with Fort for one quarter in lopsided loss

For at least one quarter, the scoreboard reflected the Waynesboro Little Giants’ effort.
Playing at a frenetic defensive pace, Waynesboro forced Fort Defiance out of its offensive rhythm early, resulting in the Indians only leading the nondistrict girls basketball matchup 4-0 after one quarter of play.
Fort figured it out in the second quarter, however, busting open a closely contested matchup by outscoring Waynesboro 19-4 en route to a 46-15 win Wednesday night.
“Waynesboro has improved,” Fort Defiance coach Patrick Hartley said. “Credit to them. They play good defense, and they were physical. Waynesboro played tough, and we didn’t shoot the ball with a lot of confidence.”
A Lilian Berry putback and an Ellie Cook jumpshot were the only points of the first quarter, and accounted for Fort’s 4-0 lead.
Hanging with Fort for the quarter is something to build on for the Little Giants.
“I’m very proud of the ladies,” Waynesboro coach Skylar Napier said. “We have a lot of stuff to work on, but tonight we showed who we can be, especially in the beginning of the game. They’re capable. They just have to believe.”
After a Cierra Bruce transition layup pulled the Little Giants within six, 10-4, in the second period, Fort scored the final 13 points of the half. Cook opened the run with a 3-pointer and closed it with a layup, and Berry, Makayla Kershner and Kiersten Ransome all had baskets in the run.
“I thought Ellie Cook came in and sparked us in that second quarter,” Hartley said. “We battled. We played hard, and we finally got a few shots to go in.”
Fort continued to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring Waynesboro 16-4. Ransome led the Indians with 15 points, and Cook contributed 10 in the win. Bruce paced the Little Giants with a team-high eight points.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Defiance won 45-29. Mia Alexander and Carleyanne Ryder both had 12 points in the win. Jazia Goodwin had 14 points for Waynesboro.
FORT DEFIANCE 46, WAYNESBORO 15
FORT DEFIANCE (46) — Ransome 6 2-2 15, Kershner 3 0-0 7, Hedrick 1 0-2 2, Schulz 3 1-2 8, Berry 2 0-2 4, Cook 4 1-2 10, Hansborough, Shields, Hostetter, Wine, TOTALS 19 4-10 46
WAYNESBORO (15) — Sprouse 2 0-3 5, Bruce 2 4-4 8, Ruiz 1 0-0 2, Hull 0 0-1 0, Piedrowski, Reed, Fisher, Graham, TOTALS 5 4-18 15
FORT DEFIANCE 4 19 16 7 — 46
WAYNESBORO 0 4 4 7 — 15