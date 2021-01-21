Waynesboro girls basketball team loses at home to Riverheads

The weary Giants were playing their third game in four days and fourth in six. Waynesboro (0-7) may not be finding victory on the scoreboard, but the team took a big step by leading the Gladiators 9-8 after the first quarter. That was the team’s first lead after eight minutes all season.

That achievement wasn’t lost on first-year head coach Skylar Napier.

“I was so excited for the girls,” she said. “We were still pumped up from our game the night before against Fort Defiance. We did some great things in that game, and we continued with it tonight.

“We will take any little win we can get. The girls are still learning how to play together as a team,” Napier said. “I am very proud of them as they are working hard and improving every day.”

The Giants actually extended their lead to 11-8 on Cierra Bruce’s jumper to start the second period, but that when Hannah Grubb took over for the Gladiators. The senior scored the first seven points of a 12-0 spurt, while Hannah Hoosier’s 3-pointer capped it for a 20-11 lead.

Riverheads’ offense flipped the switch in the second half. Dayton Moore’s three-point play after an offensive rebound lit the fuse for a 13-1 surge that also featured back-to-back triples from Grubb. Savanna Crawford had 10 points in the period.