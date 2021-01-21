Waynesboro girls basketball team loses at home to Riverheads

Riverheads exploded for 57 second-half points after an abysmal opening 16 minutes of shooting futility as the Gladiators finally pulled away from the scrappy Waynesboro Little Giants for a 79-26 win in nondistrict girls basketball.
The Gladiators, who was coming off a 72-point outburst and more than 60 percent shooting in Tuesday’s romp over Stuarts Draft, couldn’t have throw the ball in the ocean from a boat in the first half. Riverheads hit only 9-of-34 attempts for an icy 26 percent, struggling to a 22-14 lead at the break.
But a 32-point, third-quarter blitz finally broke the game open. While the offense found the basket, the defense was in lockdown mode, limiting the Giants to 12 points over the final two periods. Waynesboro did not score double-digits in any quarter.
“We came out flat,” Riverheads head coach Preston Woods said. “Our offense still continues to struggle at times. We are aren’t consistent shooting.”
The meeting was the second in five days as the Gladiators won Saturday’s game in Greenville, 64-27.
Riverheads (4-2) notched its third straight victory after a two-game skid. The Gladiators are in desperate scramble mode to land the No. 1 seed for the Region 1B tournament, which has been reduced to four teams this season. Going into Thursday night, Riverheads was sitting third in the region behind William Campbell and Cumberland. William Campbell lost to Parry McCluer on Thursday, which will benefit the Gladiators.
The weary Giants were playing their third game in four days and fourth in six. Waynesboro (0-7) may not be finding victory on the scoreboard, but the team took a big step by leading the Gladiators 9-8 after the first quarter. That was the team’s first lead after eight minutes all season.
That achievement wasn’t lost on first-year head coach Skylar Napier.
“I was so excited for the girls,” she said. “We were still pumped up from our game the night before against Fort Defiance. We did some great things in that game, and we continued with it tonight.
“We will take any little win we can get. The girls are still learning how to play together as a team,” Napier said. “I am very proud of them as they are working hard and improving every day.”
The Giants actually extended their lead to 11-8 on Cierra Bruce’s jumper to start the second period, but that when Hannah Grubb took over for the Gladiators. The senior scored the first seven points of a 12-0 spurt, while Hannah Hoosier’s 3-pointer capped it for a 20-11 lead.
Riverheads’ offense flipped the switch in the second half. Dayton Moore’s three-point play after an offensive rebound lit the fuse for a 13-1 surge that also featured back-to-back triples from Grubb. Savanna Crawford had 10 points in the period.
The Gladiators finished off the quarter on a 17-2 spree where they scored 11 points off five Waynesboro turnovers. The Giants had 14 in the period and 38 for the game.
“We made a few halftime changes where we put Grubb inside, and Crawford really stepped up and gave us a big spark,” Woods said.
Ahead 54-21, Riverheads tallied 17 of the first 18 points of the final eight minutes.
“We are getting after it defensively, but we need to do a much better job converting the turnovers we are creating into points,” Woods said. “We can’t be leaving those points out there against the better teams.”
Grubb finished with a game-high 22 points, while Crawford netted 16.
Bruce’s nine points led the Giants.
Riverheads has a big district battle Friday at Wilson Memorial, while Waynesboro is off until Monday when it travels to the Green Hornets. The Giants’ scheduled game Saturday at EMHS has been canceled.
The Riverheads jayvees stayed unbeaten under first-year coach Emma Casto with an easy 51-23 triumph. The Casto name keeps collecting wins at the school no matter the family member or sport. Taia Chandler led the Gladiators with 19 points and Abbi Ralston added 15. Jazia Goodwin topped the Giants with 10.
RIVERHEADS 79, WAYNESBORO 26
RIVERHEADS (79) — Sellers 3 0-0 6, Crawford 7 2-2 16, Sacra 3 0-0 6, Hoosier 3 1-2 9, Massie 1 0-0 2, Moore 1 1-3 3, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Grubb 8 2-4 22, Tyree 2 3-6 7, Wright 1 0-1 2, Davis 2 0-0 4, TOTALS 32 9-18 79.
WAYNESBORO (26) — Sprouse 2 3-7 7, Bruce 4 0-0 9, Graham 0 0-4 0, Fisher 1 2-2 4, Hull 1 1-2 3, Ruiz 1 1-3 3, Pietrowski, Reed, TOTALS 9 7-18 26.
RIVERHEADS 8 14 32 25 — 79
WAYNESBORO 9 5 7 5 — 26
