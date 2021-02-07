Waynesboro girls basketball team loses season finale to Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Don’t tell Madi Armentrout or Cierra Bruce that Saturday’s nondistrict matinee game didn’t matter.
Much of what happened in the first 30 minutes of Stuarts Draft’s 55-25 win over Waynesboro was overshadowed by the final two minutes of the ball game. With 2:08 remaining in the contest, Cougars coach James Carter pulled out his senior point guard Armentrout for the last time in her last scheduled home game.
Armentrout, Draft’s scrappy floor general, couldn’t fight back the tears.
“My last year coaching girls was Hadley and Madi’s freshman year on varsity,” said Carter, back at the helm after a two-year hiatus. “This year has been kind of difficult for the seniors. They’ve had success during the middle years, and this year they’re breaking in a new team. They understood that as freshmen being part of a new team.”
Two minutes later, the same thing happened on the Little Giants’ sideline as coaches and teammates rushed to console the Waynesboro’s lone senior Cierra Bruce.
“I was just trying to keep it together,” Waynesboro girls basketball coach Skylar Napier said. “It started when Draft did it, and I knew I was about to have that moment. Cierra’s our only senior, and a big part of this program with leadership, and a really good guard. Losing her kind of stinks, because we won’t have her next year, but she’ll do well in the future.”
Saturday’s loss marked the final game of the season for the Little Giants, who competed in the Valley District tournament earlier in the week. Waynesboro ended its losing streak by knocking off Rockbridge in the first-round Monday, and was knocked out of the tournament Wednesday by top-seeded Turner Ashby.
“We’ve come a long way,” said Napier, the first-year coach taking over the program where she once starred. “For our first year, we did pretty well. We’re rebuilding. I’m proud.”
Stuarts Draft begins tournament play next Tuesday at Luray. The Cougars scored seven of their nine first quarter baskets on putbacks, building an 18-5 lead after one period of play.
“We gave them quite a few chances to put in one basket a lot of times,” Napier said. “If we rebound and go the other end and score, we would have been all right.”
Freshman guard Allie Brooks led Draft with 14 points while junior Leah Wood added 13 points.
“I think we were really focused today,” Carter said. “It was a tough game last night against Riverheads. It would have been easy to come in and not be focused, but they came in laser focused today. I think it started with our seniors. I think Madi did a great job today handling the ball and finding the open people.”
Bruce had a team-high 13 points for the Little Giants in her final game, including a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
In the junior varsity contest, Stuarts Draft defeated Waynesoboro 41-28. Megan Walter had 10 points for the Cougars and Maddie Mason contributed nine points. Shyla Williams and Kyleigh Staton each had six points for the Little Giants.
STUARTS DRAFT 55, WAYNESBORO 25
WAYNESBORO (25) — Sprouse 3 0-2 7, Bruce 4 1-2 13, Graham 1 0-0 2, Hull 0 3-4 3, Ruiz, Reed, Blair, TOTALS 8 4-8 25
STUARTS DRAFT (55) — Baska 0 1-2 1, Brooks 6 0-0 14, Armentrout 2 2-2 6, May 4 0-1 8, 4 1-2 9, Wood 6 0-0 13, Mikolay 0 1-2 1, Bartley 1 1-4 3, Taylor, Edwards, TOTALS 19 5-12 55.
WAYNESBORO 5 4 14 2 — 25
STUARTS DRAFT 18 15 8 14 — 55