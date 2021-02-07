Waynesboro girls basketball team loses season finale to Stuarts Draft

Saturday’s loss marked the final game of the season for the Little Giants, who competed in the Valley District tournament earlier in the week. Waynesboro ended its losing streak by knocking off Rockbridge in the first-round Monday, and was knocked out of the tournament Wednesday by top-seeded Turner Ashby.

“We’ve come a long way,” said Napier, the first-year coach taking over the program where she once starred. “For our first year, we did pretty well. We’re rebuilding. I’m proud.”

Stuarts Draft begins tournament play next Tuesday at Luray. The Cougars scored seven of their nine first quarter baskets on putbacks, building an 18-5 lead after one period of play.

“We gave them quite a few chances to put in one basket a lot of times,” Napier said. “If we rebound and go the other end and score, we would have been all right.”

Freshman guard Allie Brooks led Draft with 14 points while junior Leah Wood added 13 points.

“I think we were really focused today,” Carter said. “It was a tough game last night against Riverheads. It would have been easy to come in and not be focused, but they came in laser focused today. I think it started with our seniors. I think Madi did a great job today handling the ball and finding the open people.”