Waynesboro girls soccer team advance to Valley District semis with win over Broadway

With a scoreless first half, the Waynesboro High School girls soccer team was in danger of underperforming against lower-seeded Broadway in the first round of the Valley District soccer tournament on Monday night.

Despite dominating possession and field position, the Little Giants found themselves in a struggle against the defensive-minded Gobblers.

But soon after halftime, Waynesboro made the right adjustments and connections and knocked in a pair of goals to come away with a 2-0 shutout.

"Motivation is tough; school is out and Broadway did a great job of making us uncomfortable," said WHS head coach Eli Moore.

With renewed focus and increased energy, the Little Giants (8-3) pushed through their first-half doldrums as junior midfielder Jaden Sprouse collected a loose ball and struck the cords behind the Gobblers' goalie from the right side in the sixth minute of the second half.

The goal seemed to ignite the Giants' offense.

Just more than three minutes later, senior midfielder Eve Lanman determinedly broke through the Broadway defense and tapped the ball in from close range at the left post, giving Waynesboro its second goal.