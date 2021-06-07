Waynesboro girls soccer team advance to Valley District semis with win over Broadway

With a scoreless first half, the Waynesboro High School girls soccer team was in danger of underperforming against lower-seeded Broadway in the first round of the Valley District soccer tournament on Monday night.
Despite dominating possession and field position, the Little Giants found themselves in a struggle against the defensive-minded Gobblers.
But soon after halftime, Waynesboro made the right adjustments and connections and knocked in a pair of goals to come away with a 2-0 shutout.
"Motivation is tough; school is out and Broadway did a great job of making us uncomfortable," said WHS head coach Eli Moore.
With renewed focus and increased energy, the Little Giants (8-3) pushed through their first-half doldrums as junior midfielder Jaden Sprouse collected a loose ball and struck the cords behind the Gobblers' goalie from the right side in the sixth minute of the second half.
The goal seemed to ignite the Giants' offense.
Just more than three minutes later, senior midfielder Eve Lanman determinedly broke through the Broadway defense and tapped the ball in from close range at the left post, giving Waynesboro its second goal.
From there, the Giants continued to push the attack and their midfield thwarted any Gobbler intrusions into the attacking zones.
"We were able to get forward better in the second half and we told them at halftime to be the team you know you are and show some heart," Moore said.
On a positive note, Moore said that he was able to rest some of his starters and that the Giants started doing the small things better as the game wore on.
"The big game now is Wednesday," Moore said. "The winner goes to regionals."
Waynesboro, by virtue of finishing second overall in the district, hosts Turner Ashby with a 7 p.m. kickoff.