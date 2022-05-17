Waynesboro girls soccer team comes back to defeat Fort Defiance

Eli Moore’s halftime speech sounded like it came straight off a Journey song.

Trailing 2-0 at the half — and forced to play the rest of the contest without injured standout Jaden Sprouse – the Waynesboro girls soccer coach pleaded with this team before taking the field for the second half.

His message was simple.

Don’t stop believing.

The speech seemingly worked, as the Little Giants reeled off four unanswered second half goals to defeat Fort Defiance 4-2 in a Shenandoah District girls soccer showdown Monday night.

“It was a tall order,” Moore said. “We were down 2-0. I knew I had to motivate them, especially after losing Jaden. We knew how good Fort is. I felt like I just needed to motivate them a little different this time, just telling them how much I believed in them and that I knew that they could win this game.”

The first 40 minutes could not have gone much worse for the Little Giants or much better for the Indians. Fort junior Adriana Shields made up a heads-up play on a free kick, opting for a well-placed ball rather a shot on goal.

The result was teammate Ellie Cook — who has committed to James Madison University’s soccer program — scoring on a header to give Fort a 1-0 lead. Shields would then score on a free kick, too, to put the Indians up 2-0 at the half.

Adding to Waynesboro’s woes was that Sprouse was sidelined with an injury.

The Little Giants, however, would respond with four straight goals. Freshman Ella Frimmer and senior Kate Ledford both chipped in a pair of goals to help Waynesboro secure the victory.

“It felt so good to watch those goals sink into the bottom of the net,” Ledford said. “The only thing I have to say is never quit. I am beyond proud of this team for coming back the way we did.”

Trailing 3-2, Fort almost tied the game on a perfectly executed bicycle kick by Cook. However, Waynesboro’s keeper Bailey Campbell made a tremendous save on the ball.

“That was definitely a spectacular play,” Fort Defiance coach Erik Walker said. “It was almost one of the most incredible goals I’ve ever witnessed coaching boys or girls. Ellie is just so impressive how she can have poise in moments like that. The keeper on the bicycle made a phenomenal save. She was able to tip over the goal. That was a high-level play from both players.”

Waynesboro won the junior varsity game 3-0. Mikajah Dillard scored twice and Kaitlyn Hull scored once in the win.