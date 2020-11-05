Waynesboro High School will livestream winter sports

As the high schools deal with new capacity limits on sporting events, local fans can rejoice at the ability to watch games live-streamed this winter.
On Oct. 30, the Virginia High School League released a new set of guidelines for the 2020-21 sports seasons, and one of those guidelines is a limit of 250 attendees at games, which includes the coaches and players. This number brings with it several challenges for allowing fans to watch games, and schools around the state are turning to technology to save the day.
Waynesboro High School plans to livestream games directly to YouTube, with the assistance of two cameras to ensure the action is always captured. Waynesboro is focusing on streaming winter sports like basketball and has yet to decide on sports such as football.
Many schools around the state opted to join the National Federation of State High School Association, a subscription-based service that includes a live scoreboard, an automatic camera and archival of games after they finish. However, while local schools such as Waynesboro will be featured occasionally because of matchups, no local schools opted into this program.
The archival is one of the primary features NFHS offers, but Waynesboro Athletic Director Jeremiah Major pulled on his football coaching experience to explain why Waynesboro is unsure of whether their YouTube streams will be available after the games conclude.
“If we’re showing our games and recording them so people can go back and watch them later, especially in football, that’s not good,” Major said. “Because anybody can go back and watch those games, including opponents, and that’s tough for football coaches. It isn’t something we’ve talked about.”
Even though the capacity limit is 250, Major said because of the size of Waynesboro’s gyms they will not even be able to fit that many into the games, and so the schools wanted to find a way for families to still be able to enjoy games.
“It’s a huge opportunity, and it will help us with one of our big goals to get community engagement with our student-athletes,” Major said. “We have to find other means to interact with our communities, so it’s very important that we each get an opportunity to watch the games. And for families that can’t travel, they will still be able to watch from their homes.”
VHSL basketball games are set to begin starting Dec. 21. The league recently released a 39-page document listing rule changes for the upcoming season that shake up the traditional formats of the sports viewers have grown accustomed to.
Craft is an education and sports reporter for The News Virginian. Follow him on Twitter @craftybenjamin.
