Waynesboro High School will livestream winter sports

“If we’re showing our games and recording them so people can go back and watch them later, especially in football, that’s not good,” Major said. “Because anybody can go back and watch those games, including opponents, and that’s tough for football coaches. It isn’t something we’ve talked about.”

Even though the capacity limit is 250, Major said because of the size of Waynesboro’s gyms they will not even be able to fit that many into the games, and so the schools wanted to find a way for families to still be able to enjoy games.

“It’s a huge opportunity, and it will help us with one of our big goals to get community engagement with our student-athletes,” Major said. “We have to find other means to interact with our communities, so it’s very important that we each get an opportunity to watch the games. And for families that can’t travel, they will still be able to watch from their homes.”

VHSL basketball games are set to begin starting Dec. 21. The league recently released a 39-page document listing rule changes for the upcoming season that shake up the traditional formats of the sports viewers have grown accustomed to.

Craft is an education and sports reporter for The News Virginian. Follow him on Twitter @craftybenjamin.

