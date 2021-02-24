Waynesboro Little Giants football team hosts Wilson Memorial on Friday in season opener

After more than a year away from the gridiron, the Waynesboro Little Giants football team will once again put on the pads under the bright lights of Friday night.
Waynesboro hosts Wilson Memorial in a battle of the first-year head coaches as Brandon Jarvis takes the reins for the Giants, while Drew Bugden steps in for the Green Hornets, following Jeremiah Major’s departure for Waynesboro’s athletic director position.
The last time Waynesboro claimed victory in a game was Oct. 27, 2017, when they defeated Fort Defiance 35-7 heading into the playoffs. Since then, the program has struggled, losing 21 straight games. The Giants only eclipsed 10 points in a game twice during the winless 2019 campaign.
After an extended offseason and finally getting back to practice a few weeks ago, Jarvis prepares his team for the season-opener by looking internally.
“Our main focus is on Waynesboro,” he said. “If we can get better at what we do and be better today than we were yesterday and better tomorrow than we were today, then we’re going to keep taking those steps that allow us to be the best football team we can be.”
Through the first few weeks of practice, Jarvis identified the running game as one of the team’s strengths. Waynesboro will use a rotation of running backs, including sophomore Ryan Barbour, senior Daquan Bright and junior Lazarus Powell to run behind the offensive line.
“Those two units have looked pretty good during our preseason practices,” Jarvis said.
Senior Michael Smith will take over the helm at quarterback. In 2019, sophomore Adam Jackson held the spot, but he will be playing tight end and strong safety this season.
Jarvis pointed out the team’s work ethic defensively as something to watch against the Hornets.
“Our main goal is to run to the ball,” Jarvis said. “The kids are playing with a good level of energy and intensity on the defensive side of the ball, so I’m excited to see what happens on Friday night. I think we have a pretty strong defensive line and our linebackers and defensive backs have pretty good speed.”
Wilson finished 2-8 in the 2019 season, ending their year with a win against Staunton. While the winter storms in recent weeks have caused hiccups in the team’s schedule, Bugden is ready to see his team out on the field.
“They’ve definitely gotten better every day,” he said. “The kids are pretty excited. The weather has affected certain aspects of practice, but we found time to put in other things. They play really hard and we’re going to just have to see what we have here on Friday.”
Considering both coaches are new to their programs, preparation is a guessing game of sorts, Bugden said.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” he said. “Coach Jarvis is new and they’re going to have a lot of different personnel, so we’re just going to have to adapt to whatever they give us.”
The Hornets are operating under the assumption that no position is settled, according to Bugden. If players want to keep their starting spots this season, they will need to perform in practice and games, and that journey begins on Friday.
“We have a lot of kids who feel like they have something to prove,” Bugden said. “We talk about it all the time that nobody has cemented a spot. You earn your spot every day in practice and at the games. We want to keep that fire alive.”
While the players will be happy to return to play, they will be reminded of the ongoing pandemic when they look to the sideline and see empty seats filling the bleachers. Under the current restrictions by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, two spectators are allowed per participant. While this is more than the 25-person limit of the winter sports, it is still far from a typical Friday night.
Northam announced Wednesday that starting on Monday, 1,000 spectators would be allowed at outdoor venues, but unfortunately that number does not apply to high school sports, which are classified as ‘recreational sports.’ That means the cap stays at 250 spectators for prep football. Jarvis said he has been preparing his team to play under the unusual circumstances.
“It’s going to be different, for sure,” Jarvis said. “As a high school football player, you sometimes feed off the energy of the crowd. Our focus is for us as a team to provide that energy on the sideline and on the field ourselves. That’s something we’ve been working on in practice as well because when the ball is kicked off, we have to be ready to play.”