Waynesboro Little Giants football team hosts Wilson Memorial on Friday in season opener

“There are a lot of unknowns,” he said. “Coach Jarvis is new and they’re going to have a lot of different personnel, so we’re just going to have to adapt to whatever they give us.”

The Hornets are operating under the assumption that no position is settled, according to Bugden. If players want to keep their starting spots this season, they will need to perform in practice and games, and that journey begins on Friday.

“We have a lot of kids who feel like they have something to prove,” Bugden said. “We talk about it all the time that nobody has cemented a spot. You earn your spot every day in practice and at the games. We want to keep that fire alive.”

While the players will be happy to return to play, they will be reminded of the ongoing pandemic when they look to the sideline and see empty seats filling the bleachers. Under the current restrictions by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, two spectators are allowed per participant. While this is more than the 25-person limit of the winter sports, it is still far from a typical Friday night.