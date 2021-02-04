Waynesboro Little Giants hold first football practice of the year

Sophomore Taylin Henderson, who plays offensive and defensive tackle, said the new coach and players is a good opportunity for the team to improve.

“New faces and new coaches, it feels pretty good,” Henderson said. “The past is behind us. You can’t do anything about it, so we just have to focus on this season.”

While the team went through routine drills for the duration of practice, Jarvis went to work trying to instill a culture that will lead to success.

“We’re really big on setting the tone and making sure we are giving 100% effort all the time,” Jarvis said. “The goal is to get better tomorrow than we were today. If day-by-day we put another good brick in the wall, we’ll start to build that solid foundation.”

Despite the turnout, several players missed Thursday’s practice or showed up late because they were a part of other winter sports teams, which led to some confusion at times. Jarvis said that it was a chance for them to see how other sports usually feel about the football team.