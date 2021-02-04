Waynesboro Little Giants hold first football practice of the year

It’s a few months later than usual, but high school athletes across the Shenandoah Valley put on their helmets and jogged onto the gridiron Thursday.
The Waynesboro Little Giants suited up for their first practice of the upcoming season Thursday afternoon. They are preparing to begin the shortened season, in which they will play six games and it’s all with a new face at the helm.
The Giants’ new head coach Brandon Jarvis was hired in March, following the resignation of the previous coach Shawn Moran. Jarvis said he is glad to be out on the field again to lead a new team.
“I’m excited to be out here,” he said. “The kids worked hard ever since we were given the green light in July to start working out. They’ve been working hard for this moment. It’s great to see the kids out here and begin to form the team.”
Jarvis is taking over for a Waynesboro program that has suffered 21 consecutive losses, last grasping a victory on Oct. 27, 2017. He previously served as a defensive line coach for Rockbridge County High School, Grafton High School’s head coach and Dinwiddie High School’s defensive coordinator.
Jarvis was not the only fresh face, as around 40 kids attended the practice, which far exceeds the 19 kids the Giants fielded for their final game of the 2019 season. Waynesboro will also have a JV team once again, something they lacked in 2019.
Sophomore Taylin Henderson, who plays offensive and defensive tackle, said the new coach and players is a good opportunity for the team to improve.
“New faces and new coaches, it feels pretty good,” Henderson said. “The past is behind us. You can’t do anything about it, so we just have to focus on this season.”
While the team went through routine drills for the duration of practice, Jarvis went to work trying to instill a culture that will lead to success.
“We’re really big on setting the tone and making sure we are giving 100% effort all the time,” Jarvis said. “The goal is to get better tomorrow than we were today. If day-by-day we put another good brick in the wall, we’ll start to build that solid foundation.”
Despite the turnout, several players missed Thursday’s practice or showed up late because they were a part of other winter sports teams, which led to some confusion at times. Jarvis said that it was a chance for them to see how other sports usually feel about the football team.
In another unusual aspect of the 2021 season, the players had to deal with the cold Thursday far earlier than they usually would in the season, with snow still sitting on a good portion of Waynesboro’s field. Players sat with their sweatshirts on and hands in their pockets while waiting for drills for much of practice.
“It’s definitely different,” Jarvis said. “I feel we did a good job of letting kids know, and a lot of them were dressed for the cold weather. We’ve been training inside and outside, so we’ve been trying to prepare them as much as possible for what they’re going to be in.”
Overall, Jarvis and Henderson feel the first practice went well and that they’ll iron out any kinks as the season progresses.
“It went pretty good,” Henderson said. “We’re a little rusty, but everybody has to go through that.”
Waynesboro suits up for their first game at home on Feb. 26 against Wilson Memorial High School.