Waynesboro Little Giants on the rise in latest VHSL football power ratings

Don’t look now but the Waynesboro Little Giants are knocking on the door of making the Region 3C football playoffs as the regular season hits the final week.
The Giants have charged into the eighth-and-final spot in the region following Monday’s release by the Virginia High School League of its power ratings.
Waynesboro (4-5) was far out of contention last week, sitting at No. 12, but its dominating 27-14 victory over former Valley District rival Turner Ashby rocketed the Giants into a potential playoff berth. Not bad for a program that during the abbreviated spring season had one of the state’s longest losing streaks at 24 games.
All the Giants have to do to clinch a berth is take out another Valley foe in Broadway (6-3) at home, which is currently No. 4 in the Region 3C rankings. A victory could move Waynesboro even higher in the standings, depending on what Rustburg and Turner Ashby, the two teams ahead of the Giants, do in their finales.
Waynesboro has gone 2-1 against its former residents in the Valley District, beating Spotswood and TA, while falling to Rockbridge County. All three of those games were on the road.
While the Giants have their playoff destiny in their own hands, so do Wilson Memorial (4-5) and Staunton (3-6), which are right behind Waynesboro in ninth and 10th, respectively. The struggling Green Hornets, who have lost four straight after a 4-1 start, and the Storm, who have lost six of seven, collide in Staunton in a game originally scheduled for Aug. 27, but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Storm’s program.
The winner has a solid chance at the postseason, especially if Rustburg and/or Waynesboro stumble. Rustburg is facing a tough road challenge at Brookville where the Bees are No. 3 in the Region 3C rankings.
The regular-season finale drama isn’t confirmed to the local teams battling in Region 3C. Stuarts Draft (7-1) and Riverheads (9-0) renew what has turned into classic battles for the second time this fall Friday in Greenville. Both teams have long ago secured postseason berths, but this game means more than a few extra VHSL points, especially for the Cougars. Draft has thrown major scares into the Gladiators and their winning streak the last two meetings, falling 10-7 in overtime last spring and 28-10 in the first meeting this fall after leading 10-7 at halftime.
The Gladiators, whose winning streak stands at 45, have clinched the No. 1 spot in Region 1B, which brings home-field advantage and a first-round bye. The Cougars have a solid hold on No. 1 in Region 2B ahead of Clarke County and home turf for their playoff games.
Buffalo Gap (6-3) has surged into the No. 2 spot in Region 1B and a first-round bye if the Bison can stay there. The Bison, who will be doing a lot of scoreboard watching this week of No. 3 Central Lunenburg, finishes at one-win Fort Defiance. Lunenburg has its hands full with two home games against Class 2 competition, which began Monday night against Buckingham County (4-2), the No. 5 team in Region 2B, and ends Friday with a visit from Amelia County (7-2), which is No. 5 in Region 2A.