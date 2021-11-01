Waynesboro Little Giants on the rise in latest VHSL football power ratings

Don’t look now but the Waynesboro Little Giants are knocking on the door of making the Region 3C football playoffs as the regular season hits the final week.

The Giants have charged into the eighth-and-final spot in the region following Monday’s release by the Virginia High School League of its power ratings.

Waynesboro (4-5) was far out of contention last week, sitting at No. 12, but its dominating 27-14 victory over former Valley District rival Turner Ashby rocketed the Giants into a potential playoff berth. Not bad for a program that during the abbreviated spring season had one of the state’s longest losing streaks at 24 games.

All the Giants have to do to clinch a berth is take out another Valley foe in Broadway (6-3) at home, which is currently No. 4 in the Region 3C rankings. A victory could move Waynesboro even higher in the standings, depending on what Rustburg and Turner Ashby, the two teams ahead of the Giants, do in their finales.

Waynesboro has gone 2-1 against its former residents in the Valley District, beating Spotswood and TA, while falling to Rockbridge County. All three of those games were on the road.