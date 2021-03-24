Waynesboro’s Hamp turns in career round at district tournament

NEW MARKET — Waynesboro junior Emily Hamp shot a career-best 74 Wednesday during the Valley District tournament at the Shevalee Golf Resort.

Hamp’s 2-over round was the third lowest of the day, trailing only Rockbridge County’s Garrett Huffman’s 1-under 71 and Spotswood’s Ryan Asfa’s even-par 72.

Hamp qualified for the Region 3C tournament, which is scheduled for April 12 at the Lakeview course in Harrisonburg.

Spotswood won the team championship with a sizzling 300, while Rockbridge County garnered the second regional berth at 318. Broadway finished third at 337, followed by Turner Ashby’s 338 and Harrisonburg’s 360.

Waynesboro only had three golfers compete and didn’t qualify for a team score. After Hamp, who was named to the all-district team, Riley Hamp shot an 87 and Tyler Roehl a 111 for the Giants.

Joining Hamp on the all-district team were Huffman, who was the district’s player of the year, Asfa, Spotswood’s Andrew Baugher, Rockbridge County’s Paul Russell and Harrisonburg’s Toby Corriston.

