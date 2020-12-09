Waynesboro, Staunton delay winter sports until early January

“I was nervous because the original date only gave us a little over five days to prepare for our first games,” Napier said. “Although we do start later, we’re going to be playing more games back-to-back, which is going to be hectic, but that’s better than not having a season.”

A benefit of the delay is it will give Napier more time to find her footing being a varsity head coach for the first time and to install her system.

Major said that certain drills in practices were being broken up into smaller groups, which gives the teams some protection against an outbreak that affects an entire roster. Napier has been encouraging her players to stay on top of safety measures even when they are not at school or in the gym.

“I’ve told the girls from day one that we can’t tell them what to do when they’re out and about, but just to be smart,” Napier said. “You need to be as safe as possible and cautious when you’re going out. You can’t be out here doing whatever you want, whenever you want. This is serious, and we all know that.”