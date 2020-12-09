Waynesboro, Staunton delay winter sports until early January

The start of the local high school winter sports season will have to wait until 2021.
Waynesboro announced Tuesday night during its monthly school board meeting that it will be following in Augusta County’s footsteps and delaying the tip-off of winter sports until the first week of January.
Then on Wednesday, Staunton announced it was also delaying its start to match Waynesboro and Augusta County. Waynesboro and Staunton had no other options since neither school division had any teams left on the schedule that were playing in December.
And in another move by Staunton City Schools Superintendent Garett Smith, he also canceled the wrestling season at Staunton High School, citing health and safety concerns during the current pandemic.
As of now, Waynesboro and Augusta County have no plans to cancel wrestling.
Basketball practice started Monday and games were initially set to start on Dec. 21, but are now scheduled to hopefully begin on Jan. 7. The first scheduled wrestling matches are now pushed to Jan. 14.
According to Waynesboro first-year athletic director Jeremiah Major, several of the first-week matchups could be changed or canceled depending on whether the opposing school feels comfortable proceeding with the Virginia Department of Health’s metrics map indicating county safety being a key factor.
“We are starting the season the week we come back from holidays as long as our opponents can,” Major said. “Schools in Rockingham County are following the map and if it is red, they aren’t going to play. If it’s orange or yellow, those games will be played as normal.”
Wrestling, swimming, cheerleading and indoor track will hold their first practices on Dec. 14. The start date, and the delay of games, allows for student-athletes to adjust to the unusual circumstances of the season, such as mask usage.
“It allowed more time for our student-athletes and coaches to the new mitigation plans and safety precautions we have in place,” Major said. “I know with [basketball] practice starting Monday, we had to enforce wearing masks as much as possible. They’re wearing masks during stretches and drills. We’re trying to instill those safety precautions in our student-athletes before the start of the season.”
The basketball season will consist of 14 games (10 district and four nondistrict for Valley and Shenandoah teams), while wrestling will compete in five matches.
Waynesboro first-year girls basketball head coach Skylar Napier is thankful for the delay as it allows the teams more time to practice, but added the condensed schedule will lead to more games on back-to-back nights.
This is visible in the first week of the season as the Little Giants have games scheduled for Jan. 7 at Buffalo Gap and Jan. 8 at powerhouse Spotswood.
“I was nervous because the original date only gave us a little over five days to prepare for our first games,” Napier said. “Although we do start later, we’re going to be playing more games back-to-back, which is going to be hectic, but that’s better than not having a season.”
A benefit of the delay is it will give Napier more time to find her footing being a varsity head coach for the first time and to install her system.
Major said that certain drills in practices were being broken up into smaller groups, which gives the teams some protection against an outbreak that affects an entire roster. Napier has been encouraging her players to stay on top of safety measures even when they are not at school or in the gym.
“I’ve told the girls from day one that we can’t tell them what to do when they’re out and about, but just to be smart,” Napier said. “You need to be as safe as possible and cautious when you’re going out. You can’t be out here doing whatever you want, whenever you want. This is serious, and we all know that.”
When games begin, only 25 spectators will be allowed to enter. Waynesboro plans on allowing six cheerleaders to attend games, which brings the count down to 19 spots for family members. Parents of seniors will be allowed to attend every game, while the rest of the parents will be placed on a rotation, so everyone has a chance to see their kids play in person.
Waynesboro previously planned to stream games through YouTube, but the NFHS Network has partnered with the city, Augusta County and Staunton to stream all local games. Major said he hopes the cameras are set up by the first competitions of the year, but if not, the games will be streamed on YouTube until they are.
Similarly to Augusta County, the middle school teams will play games at the high school before the jayvee and varsity teams. According to WHS Principal Bryan Stamm, this is to ensure watching games is a convenient as possible for families.
“It will be long days, but this allows for as many people to watch our student-athletes play as possible,” Stamm said. “Between each game, we’ll clear the gym out, clean, disinfect the bleachers and the locker rooms. We’ll do that three times a night.”
The news of the season continuing should bring Waynesboro residents some comfort, as several other school systems from Central Virginia opted to cancel or postpone winter sports.
Major appreciates the confidence from the school system to proceed with no significant cancellations and not slipping on the little aspects of safety to ensure a successful season.
“We’re thankful to the school board and our superintendent for allowing us to go through with the season,” he said. “It means a lot to our student-athletes and our coaches. It’s important on our part now to make sure we enforce the mitigation plan and do the little things right to ensure we can continue the season.”
