Waynesboro suffers five-set loss in volleyball

PENN LAIRD — Waynesboro suffered a heartbreaking 26-24, 21-25, 28-26, 15-25, 15-12 loss Thursday night to the Spotswood Trailblazers in Valley District volleyball.

The two teams were playing for the second time in four days as the Blazers completed the regular season sweep.

Amber Witry led the Giants with seven aces, 17 kills and 15 digs. Cierra Bruce had 34 assists and 16 digs, while Kali Jones contributed 10 kills and 30 digs. Mariela Ruiz was busy on the floor with 46 digs and Ryleigh Wood had 17 as the Giants totaled 138 in the five games.

Waynesboro returns to the court Monday for a home match against Broadway.

