Waynesboro swimmers make waves at state swim meet

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Waynesboro swim team turned in an admirable performance Thursday at the VHSL Class 3 state meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

With momentum building throughout the shortened season, despite restrictions placed on all the teams due to the pandemic, the Little Giants pushed through in fine form against some of the much larger schools in the classification.

Leading the way for Waynesboro was senior Ben Young, who competed in two relays and two individual events for the Giants.

Young came in third overall in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.77 seconds, nearly a second better than his seeding time.

"The 100 is Ben's best events, but he's also very good on the butterfly," said Waynesboro coach Denise Hill. "He has great form and had a spot-on finish."

Earlier in the day, Young took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle, with a time of 21.91. Also, medaling in the event close behind in sixth was Wilson Memorial senior Miles Fitzgerald in 22.37.

"This was more competitive than districts or regionals and I felt a little bit out of shape, but I'm pleased with the races," Young said.