Waynesboro swimmers make waves at state swim meet

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Waynesboro swim team turned in an admirable performance Thursday at the VHSL Class 3 state meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
With momentum building throughout the shortened season, despite restrictions placed on all the teams due to the pandemic, the Little Giants pushed through in fine form against some of the much larger schools in the classification.
Leading the way for Waynesboro was senior Ben Young, who competed in two relays and two individual events for the Giants.
Young came in third overall in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.77 seconds, nearly a second better than his seeding time.
"The 100 is Ben's best events, but he's also very good on the butterfly," said Waynesboro coach Denise Hill. "He has great form and had a spot-on finish."
Earlier in the day, Young took fifth in the 50-yard freestyle, with a time of 21.91. Also, medaling in the event close behind in sixth was Wilson Memorial senior Miles Fitzgerald in 22.37.
"This was more competitive than districts or regionals and I felt a little bit out of shape, but I'm pleased with the races," Young said.
The Waynesboro senior was just rounding back into shape after being shut down with COVID-19 earlier in the season.
Fitzgerald was also happy with his performance in the 50 free.
"I'm just overwhelmed," Fitzgerald said after competing in his final high school race. The Waynesboro senior moves on to compete in his club team regionals and club state meets in the coming days.
"He's an outstanding young man who owns every record for the school and swims well in any event he does," said Wilson coach John Murie.
The Hornets have completed just their third varsity season.
The Waynesboro boys also medaled in both relay events, finishing sixth overall in the 200-yard medley relay and fifth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Joining Young on the relay teams were sophomores Sam Lorentz and Adam Bautista and freshman Eli Vaughn.
Lorentz also qualified for the 50 freestyle and finished in 11th position.
Overall, the Little Giants made the most of their opportunities, placing in ninth position (out of 33 teams competing) overall with just four swimmers, collecting 90 total team points.
The future also looks very bright for the Waynesboro girls team. Two WHS swimmers competed in the evening session. Sophomore Haley Sheffield competed in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle races, while freshman Emily Breeden also swam in the 500.
Sheffield medaled in both events, taking fourth in the 200 in a time of 1:56.43, almost a second under her seed time. Sheffield came back to take fifth in the grueling 500 with a time of 5:19.36. Breeden came in 11th in her first state competition with a time of 5:34.33.
Both girls were happy with their days' work.
"I was impressed I made it here," Breeden said. "I didn't expect it."
Sheffield's performance was fantastic in that she had been recovering from a hip injury suffered while running.
"In the 200, I can't really pace it; you just have to go for it," Sheffield said.
In order to qualify for the state meet, individual swimmers had to finish fourth or better at the Region 3C Meet.
Even though the Waynesboro team was smaller this season due to virus concerns, the Little Giants continued to build their program.
"The Waynesboro High School swim team represented their school and community well in Christiansburg today," said Waynesboro head swim coach Catie Young. "The format was unusual and unforgiving with timed finals and the team split into two sessions providing little rest between events. This meet is highly competitive as some have Olympic Trial cuts and others are breaking meet records."