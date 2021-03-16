 Skip to main content
Waynesboro takes down visiting Broadway in volleyball
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Waynesboro takes down visiting Broadway in volleyball

Waynesboro rebounded from a tough loss to secure a 25-18, 25-17, 22-25, 25-12 victory Monday night over the Broadway Gobblers in Valley District volleyball.

The Little Giants had suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss in their last outing at Spotswood.

Against the Gobblers, Ryleigh Wood scored three aces, while Cierra Bruce, Keghan Marion and Mariela Ruiz each had two. Kali Jones had eight kills, followed by Talajah Brooks with seven. Amber Witry and Marion both contributed five.

Bruce recorded 22 assists and 15 digs. Jones and Ruiz each had 14 digs, and Witry registered 12.

Waynesboro returns to the court Thursday for a home match against East Rockingham.

