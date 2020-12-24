Waynesboro to only play Augusta County, Staunton schools in basketball this winter

Waynesboro won’t be playing a Valley District schedule in winter sports.

Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said the school decided to opt out of playing district games when Rockingham County mandated last week that both teams must wear masks during competition.

“If we played games in Rockingham County, we were going to have to wear masks, and we just weren’t comfortable with that,” Major said. “So both sides agreed to go their separate ways this winter and use the plans each have in place. We feel strongly about the plans in place at Waynesboro to safely let the kids begin playing.

“Our kids don’t want to play in masks unless told to do otherwise from higher ups,” he said.

The decision by the Little Giants leaves only Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby to compete in winter sports in the Valley District. Harrisonburg and Rockbridge County have already opted out of the winter season.

This was going to be the last winter that the Giants were to be playing in the Valley District since they are switching to the Shenandoah District, beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Next year marks the first time all seven local schools will be united in the same district.

