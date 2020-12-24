Waynesboro to only play Augusta County, Staunton schools in basketball this winter

Waynesboro won’t be playing a Valley District schedule in winter sports.
Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major said the school decided to opt out of playing district games when Rockingham County mandated last week that both teams must wear masks during competition.
“If we played games in Rockingham County, we were going to have to wear masks, and we just weren’t comfortable with that,” Major said. “So both sides agreed to go their separate ways this winter and use the plans each have in place. We feel strongly about the plans in place at Waynesboro to safely let the kids begin playing.
“Our kids don’t want to play in masks unless told to do otherwise from higher ups,” he said.
The decision by the Little Giants leaves only Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby to compete in winter sports in the Valley District. Harrisonburg and Rockbridge County have already opted out of the winter season.
This was going to be the last winter that the Giants were to be playing in the Valley District since they are switching to the Shenandoah District, beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Next year marks the first time all seven local schools will be united in the same district.
Waynesboro has a 10-game schedule (maximum is 14 this winter) in place for basketball against Augusta County schools and Staunton. Major said he would like to add two more games ideally against Stuarts Draft and Buffalo Gap since the Giants currently only play the Cougars and Bison one time apiece.
Consider this as an appetizer to next year when all the area teams are together.
“If we have to stay with 10 games, I will still be happy just for the kids to be playing,” Major said. “Right now we are looking at a five-week regular season if we get started in early January, which gives us the normal two games a week. You also can’t forget about Mother Nature and what she can do to schedules this time of the year.”
Waynesboro not playing a Valley District schedule won’t have any impact on its chances of making the Region 3C tournament since a points system similar to the one used for football determines the postseason lineup.
“We are still good for the playoffs. Nothing chances there,” Major said.
As for wrestling and indoor track, the Waynesboro AD said he will fill in those schedules with county teams. Staunton has canceled its wrestling season.
Swimming currently has two meets vs. Wilson Memorial and one vs. Turner Ashby.