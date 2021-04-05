Waynesboro volleyball team beats Turner Ashby in Valley District tournament

The Waynesboro Little Giants advanced in the Valley District volleyball tournament with a four-set victory over Turner Ashby 25-21, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25 Monday evening.
"Front row, back row – it was a total team effort tonight," said Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire. "The girls showed a lot of grit out there."
The Little Giants broke away from a close 10-9 lead in the first set with four straight points - one on an ace by Ryleigh Wood and one on a kill by Kaitlyn Hill - to lead 14-10.
Waynesboro stretched the margin to 19-13 and held on to win the opening set 25-21.
The Knights pulled away late in the second set to even the match. Leading 17-13, a kill by TA's Landon Spotts returned serve to the Knights and TA reeled off five straight points to lead 23-13. A kill by Taylor Adams and blocks by Adams and Leah Kiracofe sparked the TA run. The Knights won the set 25-14 to even the match.
Turner Ashby opened a 17-12 lead in the third set, but Waynesboro fought back with four straight points to close to within one. Two aces by Cierra Bruce and a kill by Amber Witry kept the Giants close.
Waynesboro took the lead at 22-21 and the score was tied at 22-22 and 23-23 before the Giants scored the final two points. A kill by Kali Jones and an ace by Wood gave the Giants a 25-23 win and a 2-1 lead.
The match seemed destined to go the distance when TA jumped out to a commanding 9-1 lead in the fourth set.
Aleshire called a timeout and the Little Giants started their comeback.
"I just told the girls to have fun, play the way we know we can play and don't worry about the score," Aleshire said. "They started to come back, point by point."
The Little Giants closed to within 14-11 and then scored four straight points to lead 15-14.
Turner Ashby had two set points, leading 24-23 and 25-24, but each time the Little Giants pulled even.
A missed kill by TA tied the score at 25-25 and the Little Giants scored the next two points to win the set 27-25 and close out the match.
"That's they kind of team I'm dealing with this year," Aleshire said. "They won't quit. They show the kind of fight that we haven't had in recent years. To come back in the third set and then to come back from 9-1 in the fourth set showed a lot of determination."
Witry had six kills to lead the winners. Amonee Blair had a team-high four aces and Bruce dished out 14 assists. Mariela Ruiz had 13 digs.
The Little Giants advance to play at Spotswood. The Trailblazers defeated Broadway to move forward in the tournament, During the regular season, Spotswood won two matches from the Little Giants.