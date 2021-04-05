Waynesboro volleyball team beats Turner Ashby in Valley District tournament

The match seemed destined to go the distance when TA jumped out to a commanding 9-1 lead in the fourth set.

Aleshire called a timeout and the Little Giants started their comeback.

"I just told the girls to have fun, play the way we know we can play and don't worry about the score," Aleshire said. "They started to come back, point by point."

The Little Giants closed to within 14-11 and then scored four straight points to lead 15-14.

Turner Ashby had two set points, leading 24-23 and 25-24, but each time the Little Giants pulled even.

A missed kill by TA tied the score at 25-25 and the Little Giants scored the next two points to win the set 27-25 and close out the match.

"That's they kind of team I'm dealing with this year," Aleshire said. "They won't quit. They show the kind of fight that we haven't had in recent years. To come back in the third set and then to come back from 9-1 in the fourth set showed a lot of determination."

Witry had six kills to lead the winners. Amonee Blair had a team-high four aces and Bruce dished out 14 assists. Mariela Ruiz had 13 digs.