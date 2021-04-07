Waynesboro volleyball team ends season with loss to Spotswood

Atwell continued her impressive play with three kills early to help build a lead, but Waynesboro did not plan to fall too far behind and back-to-back kills by Jones knotted the set up at 10. The teams exchanged a few more points until Spotswood rode strong hitting to take four points in a row.

“Down the stretch, we played very good,” Spotswood head coach Jim Roth said. “I was happy to see a little adversity. It was nice to see the girls battle back because I’ve got a lot of young players.”

Waynesboro would attempt a comeback, but an errant return eventually handed the set to the Trailblazers.

“In the sets where we had too many missed serves and unforced errors, we gave them points,” Aleshire said. “We needed to make them earn their points, and I didn’t feel we did that in the games we lost.”

The two teams opened with high energy in the final set, which was the second time these two teams have gone the distance this season. Junior Talajah Brooks placed a couple of accurate kills as the teams played a dead-even 8-8 set at the midway point.

Unfortunately for the Little Giants, Spotswood had one more run in them. They outscored Waynesboro 7-1 from that point and punched their ticket to the Region 3C tournament next week.