Waynesboro volleyball team falls at home to Spotswood

The Blazers led 18-13 in the third set, but the Giants hung tough. Kills by Witry and Jones pulled Waynesboro to 18-15 but the Blazers responded with three straight points to lead 21-15. Kills by Jones and Kylie Norman sparked a 4-0 spurt to trim the Blazers' lead to 21-19, but Spotswood scored the next four points to close out the set 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Spotswood jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the fourth set and appeared to be coasting to a victory when the lead grew to 17-8.

Waynesboro started chipping away at the margin and back-to-back kills from Norman pulled the Little Giants to within 19-14. After a kill by Spotswood's White, Waynesboro scored six straight points to pull even at 20-20. Two kills by Witry, one by Norman and a kill from the back row by Cierra Bruce sparked the Waynesboro rally.

Waynesboro inched ahead, 22-21 on a kill by Norman and a bad set by the Blazers. The Little Giants had a set point, leading 25-24, but two straight kills by Spotswood's Stella Hall moved the Blazers ahead 26-25. The teams traded points and the Blazers had another opportunity to close out the match with a 27-26 lead, but a kill by Norman landed just inside the line, keeping the Little Giants alive and tying the score at 27-27. Spotswood then scored the next two points to close out the set 29-27 to earn the hard-fought 3-1 district victory.

Unofficially, Witry paced the Little Giants with eight kills and six aces. Norman finished with seven kills and Jones added four service aces. Atwell paced the winners with 12 kills.