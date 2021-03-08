Waynesboro volleyball team falls at home to Spotswood

WAYNESBORO – The Spotswood Trailblazers were on the verge of digging a huge hole in Monday's Valley District volleyball match at Waynesboro.
Down one set to zero and staring at two sets points in the second set, Spotswood fought back to win the second set to even the match and the Blazers went on the defeat the Little Giants 3-1.
Waynesboro scored five straight points to shake free from a 4-4 tie to lead 9-4 in the opening set. The Little Giants took advantage of three Spotswood hitting errors to go along with a service ace by Mariela Ruiz to take the five-point lead.
The Little Giants led 17-11 but the Blazers battled to stay in contention. Spotswood pulled to within one, 19-18 before two aces by Amber Witry and a kill by Kali Jones propelled the home team to a 24-18 lead. After a missed kill gave Spotswood the serve, a net violation against the Blazers provided the final point in Waynesboro's 25-19 first set victory.
Spotswood led 22-20 in the second stet before four straight points, two on service aces by Jones, moved the Little Giants to set point with a 24-22 lead. The Blazers survived those set points to tie the score at 24-24, but a hitting error gave the Little Giants a 25-24 lead and another set point. A kill by Gabrielle Atwell pulled the Blazers even and a kill by Addi White pushed the visitors ahead, 26-25. Kayci Carrier served the final point as the Blazers won the second set, 25-25, to pull even at one set apiece.
The Blazers led 18-13 in the third set, but the Giants hung tough. Kills by Witry and Jones pulled Waynesboro to 18-15 but the Blazers responded with three straight points to lead 21-15. Kills by Jones and Kylie Norman sparked a 4-0 spurt to trim the Blazers' lead to 21-19, but Spotswood scored the next four points to close out the set 25-19 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Spotswood jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the fourth set and appeared to be coasting to a victory when the lead grew to 17-8.
Waynesboro started chipping away at the margin and back-to-back kills from Norman pulled the Little Giants to within 19-14. After a kill by Spotswood's White, Waynesboro scored six straight points to pull even at 20-20. Two kills by Witry, one by Norman and a kill from the back row by Cierra Bruce sparked the Waynesboro rally.
Waynesboro inched ahead, 22-21 on a kill by Norman and a bad set by the Blazers. The Little Giants had a set point, leading 25-24, but two straight kills by Spotswood's Stella Hall moved the Blazers ahead 26-25. The teams traded points and the Blazers had another opportunity to close out the match with a 27-26 lead, but a kill by Norman landed just inside the line, keeping the Little Giants alive and tying the score at 27-27. Spotswood then scored the next two points to close out the set 29-27 to earn the hard-fought 3-1 district victory.
Unofficially, Witry paced the Little Giants with eight kills and six aces. Norman finished with seven kills and Jones added four service aces. Atwell paced the winners with 12 kills.