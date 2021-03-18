Waynesboro volleyball team falls in four sets

East Rockingham dealt the Waynesboro Little Giants a 25-19, 15-25, 26-24, 25-13 setback Thursday night in nondistrict volleyball.
Waynesboro was coming off its first win of the season Tuesday over Broadway.
Amber Witry had eight kills for the Giants, while Kali Jones and Talajah Brooks each had six.
Jones registered four blocks. Cierra Bruce contributed 20 assists and 26 digs. Mariela Ruiz led the team with 29 digs, while Jones had 22, Witry 17 and Ryleigh Wood 13.
Waynesboro (1-4) and the Eagles have a rematch Monday in Elkton.
