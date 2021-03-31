Waynesboro volleyball team falls in regular-season finale to Rockbridge County

The Waynesboro Little Giants volleyball team found themselves in the unfortunate position of being the final stop in Rockbridge County’s undefeated season on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats cruised to a 25-6, 25-6, 25-7 win in Valley District action to close out the regular season.
Rockbridge ran through the year’s compact schedule to the tune of a 12-0 record, 8-0 in district play, and without dropping a set. They will now look ahead to next week's Valley District volleyball tournament and Region 3C playoffs.
“It puts a target on your back because a lot of other teams want to beat you, and they should want to beat you,” Rockbridge County head coach Amanda McCoy said of her team’s unblemished record. “If I was in the other shoes, I’d want to beat anyone that is undefeated. We just have to keep pushing and take care of our side of the net, because it’s not going to quite that easy now that we’re getting into the postseason.”
Rockbridge County sprinted out of the gate, capturing a quick 4-0 lead off of strong hitting early on before sophomore Amber Witry put the Giants on the board with a nicely placed kill. The Wildcats recorded a trio of aces in short succession and the set quickly unfolded for the Giants.
Strong play from senior Jaydyn Clemmer, a commit to James Madison University, and a pair of blocks handed the Wildcats the first set victory.
The second set began much like the first, but there was no interruption to Rockbridge County's momentum to be seen. By the time Clemmer recorded her fifth consecutive kill, the Wildcats were up 9-0. An ace by junior Kriston Whitesell increased the lead to 14-1 a few minutes later.
A solid swing from freshman Mary Vaught wrapped up another dominant set for Rockbridge County.
“They’re lights out,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “In our minds, it’s a learning experience. We get to see what caliber of play we can work toward. We just couldn’t compete with them tonight.”
The third set began a bit closer, with Rockbridge County making a few misplays that allowed Waynesboro to hang in the set 10-5. However, the Wildcats rattled off 12 consecutive points and went on a 22-2 run overall to wrap up their regular season.
Clemmer finished with 17 digs and 15 kills. Freshman Madeline Dahl helped out her teammates with 23 assists and eight kills.
For the Giants, junior Mariela Ruiz led the team with 10 digs, while senior Cierra Bruce accounted for six digs and five assists.
The regular season comes to a close with a loss for Waynesboro, which will play Monday in the Valley District volleyball tournament.
“A positive is just the opportunity to play volleyball,” Aleshire said. “To be able to build a relationship with my girls and watch them build relationships with each other. Even though the season was compact, it’s great to be out here because we didn’t know what to expect with COVID.”