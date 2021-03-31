Waynesboro volleyball team falls in regular-season finale to Rockbridge County

The second set began much like the first, but there was no interruption to Rockbridge County's momentum to be seen. By the time Clemmer recorded her fifth consecutive kill, the Wildcats were up 9-0. An ace by junior Kriston Whitesell increased the lead to 14-1 a few minutes later.

A solid swing from freshman Mary Vaught wrapped up another dominant set for Rockbridge County.

“They’re lights out,” Waynesboro head coach Lori Aleshire said. “In our minds, it’s a learning experience. We get to see what caliber of play we can work toward. We just couldn’t compete with them tonight.”

The third set began a bit closer, with Rockbridge County making a few misplays that allowed Waynesboro to hang in the set 10-5. However, the Wildcats rattled off 12 consecutive points and went on a 22-2 run overall to wrap up their regular season.

Clemmer finished with 17 digs and 15 kills. Freshman Madeline Dahl helped out her teammates with 23 assists and eight kills.

For the Giants, junior Mariela Ruiz led the team with 10 digs, while senior Cierra Bruce accounted for six digs and five assists.

The regular season comes to a close with a loss for Waynesboro, which will play Monday in the Valley District volleyball tournament.

“A positive is just the opportunity to play volleyball,” Aleshire said. “To be able to build a relationship with my girls and watch them build relationships with each other. Even though the season was compact, it’s great to be out here because we didn’t know what to expect with COVID.”

