Waynesboro volleyball team survives Stuarts Draft

Stuarts Draft rebounded to win the second and third set. Game four went back and forth like the two previous sets. Trailing 24-23, Draft just missed on a kill attempt by the narrowest of margins as Waynesboro took the fourth set 25-23 to tie things up at two sets apiece.

There were four ties and five lead changes in the winner-take-all fifth set. The Cougars started off strong, but the Little Giants rallied after a pep talk from Aleshire.

“In the fifth game, I told them we can’t worry about the score. We just have to have fun,” Aleshire said. “We’ve just got to push one point at a time. We have a young team. We have to learn to push through when things get tough. The game of volleyball is just all back and forth. It’s can who can finish the run and keep pushing.”

Amber Witry led the Little Giants with 19 kills, 22 digs and five aces, and Mariela Ruiz added 42 digs. Cierra Bruce had 34 assists and 22 digs and Amonee Blair added 20 digs. Kalli Jones had six kills to accompany her 31 digs and Kylie Norman had seven kills and four aces.

For Stuarts Draft, Hadley May led the way with 12 kills and 21 digs. McKenzie Tillman contributed nine kills and 14 digs, and Kayleigh Johnson added eight kills. Zoe Payne had 18 digs. Hannah Berry added 15 digs, and Hailey Swink had 12.

In the junior varsity contest, Stuarts Draft won by a score of 25-15, 27-25.