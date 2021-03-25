Waynesboro volleyball team sweeps Harrisonburg

Waynesboro got back into the win column Thursday night as the Little Giants swept away the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks 25-16, 25-23, 25-23 in Valley District volleyball.

The Giants had dropped their previous two matches earlier in the week before regrouping with a solid performance on the Streaks.

Amber Witry served up three aces, while Ryleigh Wood collected two. Kaitlyn Hull patrolled the net with seven kills. Kail Jones had six and Talajah Brooks five.

Cierra Bruce accounted for all 19 assists that the team registered, while also adding 14 digs. Mariela Ruiz paced the Giants with 16 digs. Jones dug up 14 and Witry 13.

Waynesboro (3-6, 2-3) begins the final week of the regular season with a rematch Monday at Harrisonburg. The Giants travel to Turner Ashby on Tuesday and wrap up the season Wednesday at home against Rockbridge County.

