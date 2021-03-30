Waynesboro volleyball team sweeps Turner Ashby

BRIDGEWATER — Waynesboro bounced back from a loss 24 hours earlier as the Little Giants swept past the Turner Ashby Knights 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 Tuesday night in Valley District volleyball.

The Giants had been swept on the road at Harrisonburg on Monday, but regrouped and took their frustrations out on the Knights.

Amonee Blair served up four aces, while Amber Witry and Ryleigh Wood each had three. Witry had six kills with Kaitlyn Hull, Kali Jones and Keghan Marion all having three.

Cierra Bruce had 14 sets and six digs, while Mariela Ruiz had 13 digs, Wood nine and Witry seven.

Waynesboro wraps up the regular season with its three match in as many nights Wednesday as unbeaten Rockbridge County rolls into town.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.