Weyers Cave driver Quin Houff confident about second full season in NASCAR Cup Series

“For me, life’s great. I get to race for a living,” Houff said.”We only have about 20 guys working on the team and for those guys it’s a grind. All of our people put in a tremendous amount of work back home at the shop and then sometimes go on the road and do the work at the race track as well. The atmosphere at the shop right now is very good. I have great confidence in all the people we have and they have great confidence in me. And that’s what it takes to go out, believe in each other, and achieve our goals each and every week. Being together for a second season in a row is going to be valuable for our team and I think the results are going to show that.”