Weyers Cave driver Quin Houff confident about second full season in NASCAR Cup Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Quin Houff enters the upcoming Daytona 500 with added confidence after completing his first full season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Houff competed in every race in the NASCAR Cup Series a year ago in the 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet. The team had its top finish of 2020 on a superspeedway with a 13th-place effort at the second Talladega race.
The Cup Series is always tough for a rookie, but racing during a pandemic brought new challenges for first-year competitors like Houff. There was no practice and no qualifying during the 2020 season, meaning drivers needed to have their cars dialed in at the drop of the green flag. That’s a daunting task for a rookie driver, racing with a one-car operation.
“The list of things I learned is very long,” Houff said Monday during one of the pre-race media days leading up to the 63rd running of the Daytona 500. “Starting with a new team, I hadn’t worked with the guys at StarCom before, and then we get hit by a pandemic and lose all of our practice and qualifying time at the track. That put a lot of stress on the team and the guys worked hard at the shop to get these cars as race ready as we could.”
Despite the unforeseen obstacles, the Weyers Cave driver was pleased with the team’s performance. “I felt like we progressed well throughout the season and we maintained realistic goals.”
Making headway in the Cup Series with a low-budget team is not easy. Houff thinks being together with his team for a second season will improve the results.
“For me, life’s great. I get to race for a living,” Houff said.”We only have about 20 guys working on the team and for those guys it’s a grind. All of our people put in a tremendous amount of work back home at the shop and then sometimes go on the road and do the work at the race track as well. The atmosphere at the shop right now is very good. I have great confidence in all the people we have and they have great confidence in me. And that’s what it takes to go out, believe in each other, and achieve our goals each and every week. Being together for a second season in a row is going to be valuable for our team and I think the results are going to show that.”
Houff also had the benefit of working with former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope during the 2020 season. Cope, the team manager for StarCom, provided invaluable advice to the young driver.
“It was fun to work with Derrike. He’s got so much experience from being a driver to an engine-builder to now as our team manager,” Houff said. “Without practice and qualifying time, I had to use all my resources. Certainly having a former Daytona 500 winner in my corner was very useful.”
This season Cope will be on the track for the Daytona 500 as he has secured a ride with Rick Ware Racing. Now 62 years old, Cope last raced at Daytona in 2004 and it’s been 31 years since he won the 500 in 1990.
While not technically teammates, Houff is looking forward to having Cope as an ally in the race.
“Being a single-car operation, these superspeedway races can be very difficult. Not having any teammates from home unloading with you and knowing you’re going to have someone to work with you on the track was tough for me in my first year” Houff admitted. “Going into my second 500 knowing that the coach that I’ve had coaching me for these superspeedway races is now going to be out there racing with me -I’m looking forward to getting the opportunity to work with him on the race track to see what we can do to make the most out of this for both of us.”
Going back to several of the NASCAR tracks for his second season also adds to Houff’s confidence.
“We’ll have notes when we get to the tracks this year,” Houff said “I’m looking forward to going back to the tracks and applying what I’ve learned and see where I’ve gained with my team progression-wise.”
2021, however, will bring some new unknowns and new challenges for the drivers in NASCAR’s premier series. NASCAR has added some new road-course venues to the schedule and the teams will be racing on dirt at Bristol for the first time
“I’m excited to get more road-racing experience under my belt and learning that race craft a little better,” Houff said. “Everyone’s talking about the Bristol race on dirt. Not having any experience on dirt, that’s a challenge I’m looking forward to. I’ve been practicing virtually as much as I can and watching as much film as I can to get ready for the dirt.”
Bristol is still a couple of months away. Speedweek at Daytona is right around the corner. Houff will strap in for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels on Feb. 11. The duels set the starting grid for the 500. The Daytona 500 will follow on Feb. 14.
Going into the 500 the strategy is simple for Houff’s team — keep the car on the lead lap.
“As far as strategy for the race for a team like ours, it’s doing whatever it takes to stay on the lead lap and keep ourselves in position to be there at the end,” said Houff. “And then, like any other driver will tell you, if you’re one of those cars running at the end of the Daytona 500 you never know what can happen. Looking forward to running all 500 miles and getting a Daytona 500 finish under our belts. I know if we’re there at the end and run all those miles, we’re going to come out of there with a good finish.”