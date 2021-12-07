 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson Memorial basketball team remains unbeaten with win over Alleghany
0 comments

Wilson Memorial basketball team remains unbeaten with win over Alleghany

{{featured_button_text}}

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial improved to 3-0 on the young boys basketball season Monday night after the Green Hornets pounded the visiting Alleghany Mountaineers 64-46 in nondistrict play.

The Hornets roared to a 41-19 halftime lead and led by 30 in the third quarter.

Finn Irving led the scoring blitz with 25 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and recording six steals. Grant Wright had nine points, four boards and two steals. Eleven of the 12 players on the roster broke into the scoring column.

Wilson travels Wednesday to Monticello.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert