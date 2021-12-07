Wilson Memorial basketball team remains unbeaten with win over Alleghany

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial improved to 3-0 on the young boys basketball season Monday night after the Green Hornets pounded the visiting Alleghany Mountaineers 64-46 in nondistrict play.
The Hornets roared to a 41-19 halftime lead and led by 30 in the third quarter.
Finn Irving led the scoring blitz with 25 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and recording six steals. Grant Wright had nine points, four boards and two steals. Eleven of the 12 players on the roster broke into the scoring column.
Wilson travels Wednesday to Monticello.
News Virginian Staff Reports
