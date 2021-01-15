Wilson Memorial boys basketball team knocks off unbeaten Staunton

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial sprinted out of the gates with a 16-0 run, setting the tone for a controlling 32 minutes of basketball Friday night as the Green Hornets comfortably knocked off the unbeaten Staunton Storm 56-42 in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
Wilson senior guard Jaizel Mensah sparked the Hornets early as he penetrated the paint with relative ease to the tune of seven first-quarter points. He also made his presence known on the defense, grabbing several steals early. The team as a whole provided a strong defensive effort in the first quarter, which ended with a commanding 22-6 advantage.
“We knew we needed to start fast against them because they were the best team in the district coming in,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “They’re a good team. They’re athletic, they rebound the ball well and they pressure well. We knew we needed to start fast to get out to that lead and make them play catch-up. We did a good job, hitting a couple of 3s real quick and it snowballed from there.”
The second quarter was a much lower-scoring affair. Sophomore guard Finn Irving picked up the slack early by nailing a triple early. As the quarter went on, Irving provided two more buckets to help bring the half to a close with the Hornets leading 33-14.
The Hornets’ zone defense stifled the Storm all night with inside shots being blocked consistently throughout the contest and loose balls finding their ways into Wilson’s hands. Despite the effectiveness, it is not a usual game plan for the Hornets, but is one they brought out to defend the big men that Staunton boasts. The Hornets held the Storm to just 20 percent shooting in the first half.
“They did a real good job with the zone considering it’s the first time we’ve played zone all year,” Hartman said. “We just felt physically that gave us the best chance to win because they have some big guys. If you get guys like Josiah Williams, Jaquante Scott or Rik’Avian Carey on the offensive glass putting up putbacks, it’s going to be a long night. We told the guys we had to play zone and make them chuck it from the cheap seats.”
It was the same story in the third quarter as a different Hornet stepped up to keep the Storm down. Jaxon Hartman drew a foul on a 3-point shot and completed the rare four-play. The Hornets’ lead mushroomed to 47-24 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter showed the first serious signs of life for the Storm when sophomore Maaliah Cabell provided six points in quick succession, including a one-handed slam, but the run came too late as Staunton ran out of time to make up for the first three-quarters of offensive futility. After the initial 16-0 run, the game never was within single-digits.
Seven different Hornets scored with Hartman leading the way with 16. Irving poured in 13 and Mensah scored 11.
For the Storm, Williams supplied nine points, while Cabell had seven following his late-game run.
The win follows on the heels of the Hornets playing four games in five days to begin the shortened season. The Wilson coach praised his guys for their efforts to persevere through the challenges of the season.
“The kids are tired, but they’re resilient,” he said. “I’m so proud of them, and they just want to win. They don’t care who gets the credit or the glory; they want to win. It has totally changed the culture here. It’s refreshing.”
Wilson (4-1, 2-1) plays at Fort Defiance on Tuesday in a battle for first place. The Storm (3-1, 2-1) host Buffalo Gap on Tuesday as well.
STAUNTON (42) — Brown 2 1-3 5, Scott 2 2-2 6, Carey 0 0-0 0, Chapman 3 0-0 6, Tucker, 2 0-0 6, Cabell 3 1-3 7, Williams 4 1-3 9, Tolar 1 0-0 3, Simms, Moore, Jones, Jackson, Desper, TOTALS 15 5-11 42.
WILSON (56) — Hartman 4 6-7 16, Mensah 4 3-4 11, Carter 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 0-0 7, Irving 5 0-0 13, Lavender 1 0-1 2, Briseno 2 1-2 5, Wright, Freeman, Podgorski, Armstrong, Mundie, Schatz, TOTALS 18 4-10 44.
STAUNTON 6 8 10 18 — 42
WILSON 22 11 14 9 — 56