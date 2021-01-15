Wilson Memorial boys basketball team knocks off unbeaten Staunton

“They did a real good job with the zone considering it’s the first time we’ve played zone all year,” Hartman said. “We just felt physically that gave us the best chance to win because they have some big guys. If you get guys like Josiah Williams, Jaquante Scott or Rik’Avian Carey on the offensive glass putting up putbacks, it’s going to be a long night. We told the guys we had to play zone and make them chuck it from the cheap seats.”

It was the same story in the third quarter as a different Hornet stepped up to keep the Storm down. Jaxon Hartman drew a foul on a 3-point shot and completed the rare four-play. The Hornets’ lead mushroomed to 47-24 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter showed the first serious signs of life for the Storm when sophomore Maaliah Cabell provided six points in quick succession, including a one-handed slam, but the run came too late as Staunton ran out of time to make up for the first three-quarters of offensive futility. After the initial 16-0 run, the game never was within single-digits.

Seven different Hornets scored with Hartman leading the way with 16. Irving poured in 13 and Mensah scored 11.

For the Storm, Williams supplied nine points, while Cabell had seven following his late-game run.