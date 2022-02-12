Wilson Memorial boys basketball team overcomes poor fourth quarter to beat Staunton

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial entered the fourth quarter Friday locked in a tight game with the Staunton Storm.

The Hornets entered the final quarter, leading by six, 49-43. In the final eight minutes, Wilson made just one shot, made just 2-of-6 free throws in the final 45 seconds and still found a way to leave the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium with a 54-49 Shenandoah District victory.

Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman didn't have a great explanation of how his team held on for the victory.

"I really can't explain it. We told the guys that sometimes it's better to be lucky than good," Hartman said.

For the first three quarters, both teams were pretty good.

Staunton started quickly, scoring on its first four possessions to lead 9-0. The opening tip went to Staunton's Prodigy Sims and he took the ball to the rim and converted a three-point play for the game's first points. Durell Hamilton scored on a layup and Peyton Dunn added two inside buckets for a 9-0 Storm advantage

Wilson then scored on four straight trips to take the lead. Ethan Briseno hit back to back 3-pointers and Taylor Armstrong added a triple to tie the score. Armstrong then scored off a cut along the baseline to put the Hornets up 11-9.

Manny Chapman scored Staunton's next six points and his 3-pointer tied the score at 15-15. Wilson's Finn Irving then worked inside for a bucket, giving the Hornets a 17-15 lead after one quarter.

Wilson led 21-20 early in the second period before Staunton's Maaliah Cabell turned the paint into his personal playground. Cabell scored Staunton's next 10 points, two on a right-handed follow jam, to spark Staunton to a 30-25 advantage.

At the break, the Storm held a 33-30 lead.

The Storm started the third quarter with a 5-0 spurt as Sims scored on a short baseline jumper and Jamal Brown canned a 3-pointer from the corner, giving the home team a 38-30 lead.

Wilson then went to work with a 17-2 run to regain the lead. A 10-0 spurt, highlighted by two buckets from Finn Irving and a 3-pointer from Briseno moved the Hornets to a 40-38 lead.

Sims knocked down a 3-pointer to put Staunton back on top, but Wilson scored the next seven points, four by Briseno, to lead by six, 47-41. Cabell made two foul shots for the Storm, but Finn Irving answered with a jumper for a 49-43 Wilson lead entering the final quarter.

Eli Irving swished a 3-pointer from the right side to start the final quarter, giving Wilson its biggest lead, 52-43. That turned out to be Wilson's only field goal of the quarter.

Staunton also struggled to score, but buckets by Hamilton and Chapman trimmed the margin to five, 52-47. The Storm made it a one-possession game when Cabell scored after grabbing an offensive rebound, cutting the deficit to 52-49 with 1:40 remaining.

Chapman then came up with a steal, but Hamilton's short jumper in the paint rimmed out to keep the margin at three.

Briseno missed the front end a one-and-one with 41.6 seconds left, but Finn Irving claimed the offensive rebound and was fouled. Iriving then missed his front end, giving Staunton another possession in a one-possession game.

Staunton's Vale Tolar had an open look at a 12-footer, but his shot hit the back of the iron and the Hornets controlled the rebound.

Wilson's Josh Johnson was fouled and the Hornets' guard made two foul shots for a 54-49 lead with 26.8 seconds left. The Storm elected to go for the quick two, but Chapman missed from in close and a follow attempt by Cabelll missed with Wilson controlling the rebound.

Despite the struggles in the fourth quarter, Hartman was proud of his team's effort.

"I used to coach here. It's always tough to come into this gym and get a road win," said Hartman. "I'm proud of the guys for finding a way to win. We made some plays when we needed them. Making a big play isn't always a big shot. Sometimes. it's defending or it could be grabbing a big rebound. We made enough of those plays to get out of here with the win."

Briseno had a big offensive night and led the winners with 19 points. Finn Irving chipped in with 15. Cabell scored 14 for the Storm and Sims added 12.

WILSON MEMORIAL 54, STAUNTON 49

WILSON MEMORIAL 17 13 19 5 — 54

STAUNTON 15 18 10 6 — 49

WILSON (54) — Briseno 7 2-3 19, Armstrong 2 0-0 5, F. Irving 7 0-2 15, Jones 1 5-8 7, Schatz 1 1-2 3, Wright 0 1-2 1, E. Irving 1 1-2 4, Podgorski, TOTALS 10 19 10-19 54.

STAUNTON (49) — Sims 4 2-3 12, Hamilton 3 0-2 6, Dunn 2 0-0 4, Chapman 3 1-2 8, Desper 1 0-0 2, Cabell 6 2-2 14, Brown 1 0-2 3, Terry, Moore, Jones, Jackson, Tolar, TOTALS 20 5-11 49.