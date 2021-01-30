Wilson Memorial boys basketball team overpowers Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial started the second half with a 15-2 run to increase its 15-point halftime lead to 28 points on the way to a 71-55 victory Saturday afternoon over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.

Both teams played on Friday night and the Hornets’ depth played a key role in Saturday’s outcome.

“We’re missing a couple guys with injuries so we’re down to 11 players, but I still think we’re probably a little deeper than Riverheads,” said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. “Back-to-back games are tough for everyone, but with our depth, I think we had the fresher legs today.”

The first quarter was the Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum show as the Wilson point guard scored 13 of Wilson’s first 15 points, sparking the home team to a 15-8 lead.

Riverheads kept pace with the Hornets and trailed by just three points, 19-16, on back-to-back baskets by Adam Painter. Wilson’s Grayson Wright knocked down a 3-pointer to close out the first-quarter scoring, giving the Hornets a 22-16 lead.