Wilson Memorial boys basketball team overpowers Riverheads

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial started the second half with a 15-2 run to increase its 15-point halftime lead to 28 points on the way to a 71-55 victory Saturday afternoon over the Riverheads Gladiators in Shenandoah District boys basketball action.
Both teams played on Friday night and the Hornets’ depth played a key role in Saturday’s outcome.
“We’re missing a couple guys with injuries so we’re down to 11 players, but I still think we’re probably a little deeper than Riverheads,” said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. “Back-to-back games are tough for everyone, but with our depth, I think we had the fresher legs today.”
The first quarter was the Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum show as the Wilson point guard scored 13 of Wilson’s first 15 points, sparking the home team to a 15-8 lead.
Riverheads kept pace with the Hornets and trailed by just three points, 19-16, on back-to-back baskets by Adam Painter. Wilson’s Grayson Wright knocked down a 3-pointer to close out the first-quarter scoring, giving the Hornets a 22-16 lead.
“Jaziel got is off to a good start,” said Hartman. “He’s so good at getting in the lane and we’re seeing teams back off in order to keep him out of the lane. He hit a couple threes in the first quarter and him knocking down jumpers is a good sign.”
Wilson controlled the second quarter, outscoring Riverheads 19-5 to open up a 20-point lead. Jaxon Hartman scored seven points during the spurt and his 3-pointer from the corner gave Wilson a 41-21 lead.
Riverheads closed the first half with a 6-1 flurry to trim the margin to 15 points, 42-27 at the break.
“At halftime we talked about coming out and trying to make a run in the first three minutes,” added Hartman. “We we wanted to step on the throttle and extend that lead.”
His players must have been listening as a 15-2 run broke the game open.
Hartman started the third quarter with a 3-pointer, but Riverheads guard D’ante Gray scored on a drive into the paint to counter the Wilson bucket.
The Hornets then scored 13 straight points, making the score 57-29. Mensah tallied five points and Finn Irving added a 3-pointer during the game-breaking spurt.
Mensah paced the Hornets with 21 points and Hartman added 16. Farris and Morris each finished with 14 points for the Gladiators. The Hornets hurt the Gladiators from 3-point range, making seven shots from beyond the arc.
“Lately, we haven’t been shooting the ball very well at all,” said Hartman. “It was good for the guys to see a some of those shots going in.”
WILSON MEMORIAL 71, RIVERHEADS 55
RIVERHEADS (55) — Gray 3 0-0 6, Farris 6 3-4 14, Painter 4 0-0 9, Lightner 0 0-2 0, Dunlap 1 0-0 2, Byer 1 2-2 4, Morris 6 2-4 14, Williams 3 0-3 6, Barger, Sorrells, TOTALS 23 7-14 55.
WILSON (71) — Mensah 6 7-10 21, Hartman 6 2-2 16 Carter 0 1-2 1, Podgorski 2 2-2 7, Wright 2 0-0 5, Freeman 2 0-2 5, Briseno 1 2-2 4, Irving 3 0-0 8, Schatz 1 2-2 4, Lavender, Mundie TOTALS 23 16-22 71.
RIVERHEADS 16 11 6 22 — 55
WILSON 22 20 18 11 — 71