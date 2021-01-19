Wilson Memorial boys basketball team rallies to knock off Fort Defiance

FORT DEFIANCE — In a game where his team trailed by 12 just minutes earlier, Wilson Memorial guard Jaziel Mensah stepped to the free-throw line, took a deep breath and prepared to take two shots to give his team the lead with 6.2 seconds left.
The senior did not disappoint.
The Green Hornets completed an impressive comeback Tuesday night, knocking off the Fort Defiance Indians on the road 61-60 in a statement win in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
Wilson began the game strongly, scoring the first nine points of the contest. Mensah was the highlight early as he split defenders with ease with a Eurostep to begin the scoring for the night, and junior Josh Johnson banked in two triples early.
However, as the quarter progressed Indians senior Ryan Cook, one of the most prolific scorers in program history, began to cut into the lead. Cook lifted floaters over defenders to the tune of six first-quarter points, and Fort Defiance cut the lead to just one as the first quarter ended 16-15.
Cook’s efforts continued to help the team in the second quarter, as he hit a moving 3-pointer with 5:45 remaining in the half to tie the game for the first time since the opening whistle. Wilson struggled with ball-control and finding the right shots in the entire quarter, and the Indians capitalized to take a 31-26 advantage into the half.
In the third quarter, Wilson junior Jaxon Hartman picked up guarding Cook, and he did well to contain him for the rest of the game, but Tyreek Veney stepped up to show off his scoring prowess, hitting a triple early and dropping in several more buckets.
“Jaxon played great defense on Ryan Cook in the second half, making him work for everything,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “We tried to make somebody else make a play, and Tyreek Veney played a heck of a game.”
Fort Defiance sophomore Henry Guttershall showed off his fancy footwork in the post as he made all three of his shot attempts to help extend the Indians' lead to nine going into the fourth quarter.
Mensah, who had missed his last four shot-attempts following his quick start, began the fourth quarter with an and-one as it looked like Wilson would begin its comeback. However, Veney continued his excellent night, and his layup with 3:45 left in the game put the Indians up by 12.
Mensah dropped in another and-one, and the comeback was on as Fort Defiance began to show its inexperience, according to their head coach Brandon Fulk.
“I thought we were the better team for the majority of the game, but my concern with this group is we don’t have a whole lot of experience on how to play with a lead,” Fulk said. “Offensively with that lead, we took shots too many times that were too quick, and the difference late was our inability to guard number one [Jaziel Mensah]. We held to him to six points and I felt we executed our game plan well with him. Then all of the sudden, we didn’t anyone who wanted to keep in front of him.”
Hornets sophomore Lucas Schatz also aided in the comeback efforts with four quick points in the last few minutes, but it was two straight baskets from Mensah with a minute and a half remaining in the game that turned the contest into a one-possession game for the first time since the second quarter.
Following a made free-throw to put Fort Defiance up two, Johnson hit a 3-pointer to put the Hornets up by one. Veney was determined to give his team the chance to win, as he had been doing the entire second half, and he sprinted down the court and dropped in a layup to reclaim the lead and put Fort Defiance up 60-59 with just 17 seconds left.
On the next possession, Mensah drove to the lane and was fouled with 6.2 seconds, and he swished both free throws to put the Hornets up 61-60. Fort Defiance had one last possession, but a floater by senior Evan Sutton missed the mark, and the putback attempt failed to connect as well.
Coach Hartman praised the late-game heroics of his star player.
“He’s played in some tough games in his career, so we’re thankful he’s on our side,” Hartman said. “He never gets rattled. He’s even-keeled, never too high or too low. I think he was a little frustrated in the first half because he missed a lot of easy shots, but he made the plays when he needed to, and that’s what seniors should do.”
Mensah led the way in scoring for the Hornets with 18 points, while Johnson dropped in 12 off of four 3-pointers. For the Indians, Veney supplied 20 points, and Cook had 18.
With Wilson’s win, they are now 5-1 on the year and 3-1 in district play, putting themselves in a good position to contend for the Shenandoah District’s only automatic berth into the Region 3C tournament. Wilson will travel to Riverheads (3-2, 2-2) on Friday for a district matchup.
“This is a testament to our team that they refused to lose,” Coach Hartman said. “I don’t think we played overly well, but we made winning plays when we needed to make them, and that’s the sign of a good team.”
Fort Defiance fell to 2-2 and will host Turner Ashby (0-5) on Wednesday night.
WILSON 61, FORT DEFIANCE 60
WILSON (61) — Hartman 3 1-2 8, Mensah 7 4-5 18, Carter 1 0-0 3, Johnson 4 0-0 12, Podgorski 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Freeman 0 0-0 0, Briseno 1 0-0 2, Irving 2 2-4 7, Schatz 3 2-2 9, Armstrong, Lavender, Mundie. Totals 21 9-13 61
FORT DEFIANCE (60) — Simmons 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Jones 2 1-2 5, Sutton 0 1-2 1, Liskey 1 0-0 3, Veney 8 2-2 20, Cook 7 2-2 18, Angel 0 2-2 2, Gutshall 3 0-0 6, Wright, Dove. Totals 23 9-12 60