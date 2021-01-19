Wilson Memorial boys basketball team rallies to knock off Fort Defiance

In the third quarter, Wilson junior Jaxon Hartman picked up guarding Cook, and he did well to contain him for the rest of the game, but Tyreek Veney stepped up to show off his scoring prowess, hitting a triple early and dropping in several more buckets.

“Jaxon played great defense on Ryan Cook in the second half, making him work for everything,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “We tried to make somebody else make a play, and Tyreek Veney played a heck of a game.”

Fort Defiance sophomore Henry Guttershall showed off his fancy footwork in the post as he made all three of his shot attempts to help extend the Indians' lead to nine going into the fourth quarter.

Mensah, who had missed his last four shot-attempts following his quick start, began the fourth quarter with an and-one as it looked like Wilson would begin its comeback. However, Veney continued his excellent night, and his layup with 3:45 left in the game put the Indians up by 12.

Mensah dropped in another and-one, and the comeback was on as Fort Defiance began to show its inexperience, according to their head coach Brandon Fulk.