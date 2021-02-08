Wilson Memorial boys basketball team suffers season-ending loss to Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — Spotswood held Wilson to just 16 points over the final three quarters Monday night and the Trailblazers pulled away in the second half for a 49-29 victory in the opening round of the Class 3, Region C boys basketball tournament.

“Spotswood played very good defensively. They shut down our driving lanes and we just couldn’t score,” said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. “We were trying to run our stuff to get our scorers open but it just didn’t materialize. Coach (Chad) Edwards had a good game plan and his players executed. Our top two scorers (Jaxon Hartman and Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum) combined for just five points.”

Wilson matched the Blazers in the opening quarter and trailed by just one at the end of the first period. A 3-pointer by Finn Irving and a driving layup by Mensah-Agyekum gave the Hornets an early 5-2 lead.

The Blazers overtook the Hornets with five straight points before a 3-pointer by Lucas Schatz put the visitors ahead 10-9. Spotswood’s Connor Williams converted a three-point play and a steal and layup by teammate Carmelo Pacheco put the Blazers up 14-10. Dajor Carter then rattled home a 3-pointer for the Hornets, pulling Wilson to within 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.