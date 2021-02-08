Wilson Memorial boys basketball team suffers season-ending loss to Spotswood

PENN LAIRD — Spotswood held Wilson to just 16 points over the final three quarters Monday night and the Trailblazers pulled away in the second half for a 49-29 victory in the opening round of the Class 3, Region C boys basketball tournament.
“Spotswood played very good defensively. They shut down our driving lanes and we just couldn’t score,” said Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman. “We were trying to run our stuff to get our scorers open but it just didn’t materialize. Coach (Chad) Edwards had a good game plan and his players executed. Our top two scorers (Jaxon Hartman and Jaziel Mensah-Agyekum) combined for just five points.”
Wilson matched the Blazers in the opening quarter and trailed by just one at the end of the first period. A 3-pointer by Finn Irving and a driving layup by Mensah-Agyekum gave the Hornets an early 5-2 lead.
The Blazers overtook the Hornets with five straight points before a 3-pointer by Lucas Schatz put the visitors ahead 10-9. Spotswood’s Connor Williams converted a three-point play and a steal and layup by teammate Carmelo Pacheco put the Blazers up 14-10. Dajor Carter then rattled home a 3-pointer for the Hornets, pulling Wilson to within 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
A short jumper by Schatz to start the second quarter gave Wilson a one-point lead, but Spotswood reeled off 10 unanswered points to gain control of the contest. Jaden Shifflett and Jowan Whittaker Ortiz notched buckets to start the run before a short jumper by Pacheco increased the Blazers’ lead to 20-15. A fast-break layup by Andrew Moomaw pushed the margin to seven points before Pacheco completed the run with a short, pull-up jumper off the glass, making the score 24-15.
Irving broke the Wilson drought with a 15-footer as the first half ended with Spotswood holding a 24-17 lead.
After being limited to just six points in the first half, Pacheco poured in 11 points in the third quarter as Spotswood extended its lead.
Pacheco hit a pair of jumpers to push the lead to double digits before Irving countered with a 10-footer, pulling Wilson to within 28-19. Pacheco then knocked down a long 3-pointer and teammates Shifflett and Jonathan Harding added buckets for a 35-19 Spotswood advantage.
The Hornets trimmed the deficit back to 10 on a 3-pointer by Irving and a three-point play by Mensah, but Pacheco added two more buckets and Ortiz made two foul shots to put Blazers up 41-25 heading into the final quarter.
“We did a pretty good job on Melo (Pacheco) in the first half, but in the second half they started getting him the ball where he wanted it and he was able to score inside,” added Hartman.
Pacheco led all scorers with 19 points and Shifflett added 11 for Spotswood. Irving scored 12 points to lead the Hornets.
SPOTSWOOD 49, WILSON MEMORIAL 29
WILSON MEMORIAL (29) — Mensah 2 1-2 5, Carter 1 0-0 3, Briseno 2 0-0 4, Irving 5 0-0 12, Schatz 2 0-0 5, Hartman, Johnson, Podgorski, Armstrong, Wright, Lavender, Freeman, Mundie, TOTALS 12 1-2 29.