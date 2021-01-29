Wilson Memorial boys basketball team survives Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — A win is a win. They all can’t be masterpieces.

Wilson Memorial had one of those grind-it-out affairs Friday night as the Green Hornets used their offense to secure a 60-56 victory over the Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District boys basketball.

The win kept the Hornets in first place by one-half game over Fort Defiance, which beat Riverheads 66-56. Those two teams are in an intense battle for the district’s lone Class 3 berth into the Region 3C tournament. The odd team out could still make the playoffs as the single at-large bid.

On the other hand, Buffalo Gap is solidly positioned to make the Region 2B tournament. The Bison were seeded No. 5 in the latest rankings release by the region.

Wilson (8-2, 5-2) led wire-to-wire in rebounding from its loss Tuesday to Stuarts Draft that snapped a seven-game winning streak. The Hornets surged to a 14-2 lead to open the game, and were never seriously threatened despite a 9-0 run by the Bison at the end.

No defensive clinic tapes would be made from this one, especially in the second half where defense was for the most part optional for the 16 minutes. Only twice did the Bison score consecutive points over the final two quarters, which ultimately kept them from mounting any type of rally.