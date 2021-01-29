Wilson Memorial boys basketball team survives Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — A win is a win. They all can’t be masterpieces.
Wilson Memorial had one of those grind-it-out affairs Friday night as the Green Hornets used their offense to secure a 60-56 victory over the Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District boys basketball.
The win kept the Hornets in first place by one-half game over Fort Defiance, which beat Riverheads 66-56. Those two teams are in an intense battle for the district’s lone Class 3 berth into the Region 3C tournament. The odd team out could still make the playoffs as the single at-large bid.
On the other hand, Buffalo Gap is solidly positioned to make the Region 2B tournament. The Bison were seeded No. 5 in the latest rankings release by the region.
Wilson (8-2, 5-2) led wire-to-wire in rebounding from its loss Tuesday to Stuarts Draft that snapped a seven-game winning streak. The Hornets surged to a 14-2 lead to open the game, and were never seriously threatened despite a 9-0 run by the Bison at the end.
No defensive clinic tapes would be made from this one, especially in the second half where defense was for the most part optional for the 16 minutes. Only twice did the Bison score consecutive points over the final two quarters, which ultimately kept them from mounting any type of rally.
Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman was just glad to walk out of a place where wins have been few recently for the Hornets.
“It wasn’t pretty, but it is still was a win,” he said. “It has been a couple years since we won out here. This is a tough place to play. We did just enough to get a big district road win in January.”
Hartman’s perimeter defense took a hit in the first half when Taylor Armstrong was lost to a sprained ankle. Josh Johnson was already sidelined with a concussion.
“Gap’s two guards (Tanner Rivenburg and Bennett Bowers) make them go,” Hartman said. “If you don’t contain them, you are in for a long night. The injuries forced us into different rotations.”
The Hornets contained Rivenburg, who was playing on a tweaked ankle suffered Wednesday against Waynesboro, in the first half, limiting him to two points, but the senior came alive in the second half to finish with a game-high 23 points. Bowers had a quiet 10 points.
But the difference came down to Gap’s inability to stop Wilson with any consistency on the offensive end.
“We had to work harder for our baskets than they did for theirs,” Gap head coach Chad Ward said. “We were flat in the first half. We gave them easy run-out baskets, and ended up playing from behind the whole game.”
Wilson strung together a 10-0 spurt that opened the 14-2 lead, and the Hornets doubled up the Bison 16-8 after eight minutes.
Gap (5-5, 3-5) used a three-point play by Ethan Teter and a Bowers basket to cut the deficit to 23-17, but the Hornets finished to half on a 6-0 spree for a 29-17 advantage at halftime.
Harrisonburg transfer Jaziel Mensah had 11 first-half points for the Hornets as the speedy guard wreaked havoc on Gap’s defense.
“His ability to penetrate the paint broke down our defense,” Ward said. “The secondary passes and secondary looks hurt us.”
Rivenburg connected on back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter, slicing the margin to 32-23, but that was the last time the Bison had consecutive baskets until the final minute of the game. Every Gap score would be answered on the other end.
The Bison finished on the 9-0 run thanks a trio of 3s, two by Rivenburg, but it was too little, too late.
“ Twenty more seconds and maybe it would have been a different game,” Ward said.
Despite the loss, the Gap coach still took away positives.
“We did a good job on the glass. We are still playing good basketball right now, which is what you want this time of year,” he said.
Mensah led the Hornets with 16 points, while Finn Irving had 14, all coming in the second half after sitting out the final 12:10 of the first half with two fouls. Jaxon Hartman tallied 10.
Teter was the third Bison in double figures with 12 points.
Wilson has a rapid turnaround as the Hornets have a 3:30 p.m. Saturday road clash at Riverheads. The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was moved ahead because of impending weather issues the first of the week.
Buffalo Gap travels Tuesday to battle the Gladiators.
The Bison won the jayvee game 40-37 behind Jackson Ingram’s 14 points, while Kasey Fitzgerald added nine. For the Hornets, who were playing their first game in two weeks after pausing for health and safety protocols, Grant Wright had 10 and Blake Rodgers eight.
WILSON MEMORIAL 60, BUFFALO GAP 56
WILSON MEMORIAL (60) — Hartman 5 0-0 10, Mensah 6 3-8 16, Podgorski 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Wright 2 0-0 4, Briseno 3 2-2 8, Irving 6 0-0 14, Schatz 2 0-1 4, Carter, Freeman, Mundie, TOTALS 26 5-11 60.
BUFFALO GAP (56) — Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Bowers 5 0-0 10, Hewitt 0 2-2 2, Canterbury 2 0-0 5, Rivenburg 9 0-2 23, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Teter 5 2-2 12, LaPorte, TOTALS 23 4-6 56.
WILSON 16 13 19 12 — 60
BUFFALO GAP 8 9 23 16 — 56