Wilson Memorial boys basketball team thumps Rockbridge County

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial had no trouble ripping off its seventh straight victory Saturday night as the Green Hornets manhandled the Rockbridge County Wildcats 86-46 in nondistrict boys basketball.

The youthful Wildcats were playing just their second game of the season after getting the reversal just over a week ago that winter sports could begin in the county. Rockbridge County, which is coached by former Stuarts Draft head coach Mike Gale, had played its first game 24 hours earlier against Waynesboro, which turned into a 74-71 loss for the Wildcats.

Saturday’s game was far from being that close. The seasoned Hornets had their way against a Wildcat team that had only four practices before starting the season. Gale’s ‘The System’ is only in its infant stages at his new school, where he is also the athletic director.

The Hornets pretty much had this one settled in the first quarter, leading 25-12 after eight minutes. Jaziel Mensah had eight points in the period.

Wilson pushed the advantage to 44-23 at intermission before hitting the Wildcats with a 30-point third quarter, while holding the visitors to 10. Jaxon Hartman scored eight points in the period.

For the game, the Hornets recorded 42 field goals and 28 assists.