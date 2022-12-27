Wilson Memorial boys basketball teams cruises past Liberty-Bedford

FISHERSVILLE — Whatever holiday rust Wilson Memorial boys’ basketball team had didn’t last long.

Finn Irving dropped a game-high 30 points, and the Hornets cruised to a 67-43 win over visiting Liberty-Bedford in nondistrict boys basketball action Tuesday night.

Between inclement weather conditions and the holiday break, the Hornets hoop squad hasn’t had much time together in the past week.

Aside from a slow start in the first few minutes of the first quarter, it didn’t matter.

Wilson outscored Liberty Bedford 18-7 in the first quarter and never looked back.

“It was a good win right before we start the district schedule,” Wilson coach Jeremy Hartman said. “These games are always tough after coming off a big rivalry win last week. You always wonder how kids will respond. I thought we started a little slow, but we picked it up in the second quarter.”

Irving had 23 first-half points, scoring on an array of 3-pointers, lay-ups and pull up jumpers within Wilson’s halfcourt offense. He added seven more points in the third quarter before sitting out the fourth quarter.

He was the only Hornet in double figures, but he had plenty of help as 10 Hornets scored in the 24-point victory. Marcus Crider had 17 points for the Minutemen in the loss.

Wilson also won the junior varsity contest 52-16 as Ashton Printy scored nine points in the victory for the Hornets.

LIBERTY-BEDFORD (43) Smith 1 0-0 3, Holloren 2 0-0 6, Kittrell 2 2-2 6, Williams 0 0-2 0, Robertson 2 0-0 6, Crider 1 3-4 5, Williams 6 3-4 17, TOTALS 14 8-12 43

WILSON MEMORIAL (67) Snyder 1 1-1 3, Lavender 2 0-0 5, Pittman 3 0-0 6, Podgorski 1 2-4 5, E. Irving 2 0-0 6, Dana 0 0-2 0, Vess 3 0-0 7, F. Irving 12 3-3 30, Schatz 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 2, Harman 1 0-0 2, Flesher, TOTALS 26 7-12 67

LIBERTY-BEDFORD 10 7 9 17 — 43

WILSON MEMORIAL 18 22 16 11 — 67