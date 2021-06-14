Wilson Memorial boys soccer season ends with loss to Turner Ashby

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson coach Scott Harrison wasn’t about to let one forgettable game mar an otherwise unforgettable season.

A talented Turner Ashby Knights boys soccer team defeated the Hornets 5-0 in the first round of regional play, bringing Wilson’s previously undefeated season to an end.

In the postgame huddle, Harrison chose to focus on the season as a whole.

“They can’t hang their head,” Wilson coach Scott Harrison said of his players. “The last thing they want to go away with is remembering what they did this season. They went undefeated. They ended up winning their district, which they hadn’t done before. They had a lot of successes, and that’s what we want to focus on. We don’t want them to walk away feeling dejected.”

Saman Aadi scored back-to-back first half goals to give Turner Ashby a 2-0 lead at the half.

Noah Miller, Patrick Sullivan and Marini Spillolari added goals for the Knights after the intermission.

While Turner Ashby was really able to put five goals up on the scoreboard, it was really the Knights’ pesky, ball-swarming defense that troubled Wilson’s offense.