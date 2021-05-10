Wilson Memorial boys soccer team begins season with win over Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial midfielder Brad LeGrua recorded a hat trick in the first half.

The Hornet junior scored also recorded a hat trick in the second half.

Mitchell Miller, Christian Pittman and Ethan Cyr also added goals to LeGrua’s career-high six-goal effort. The Hornets looked formidable in their season-opening 9-1 victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars Monday night.

Draft coach Paige Adams thought his Shenandoah District opponents were a complete ball club.

“They’ve got multiple good players,” Adams said. “They move the ball well, and they know what they’re doing when they don’t have the ball.”

The Hornets outscored The Cougars 5-1 in the first half. Miller opened the scoring with a goal from 15 yards out. Pittman scored the final goal of the half on a beautiful assist from Cyr, and LeGrua had all three goals sandwiched in between.

The daily hours of work he puts in at his craft are paying off.

“Our team played well together,” LeGrua said. “There was only positive encouragement, and nobody let anybody else down. And we were consistent in the second. And it’s really important to be consistent.”