Wilson Memorial boys soccer team begins season with win over Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial midfielder Brad LeGrua recorded a hat trick in the first half.
The Hornet junior scored also recorded a hat trick in the second half.
Mitchell Miller, Christian Pittman and Ethan Cyr also added goals to LeGrua’s career-high six-goal effort. The Hornets looked formidable in their season-opening 9-1 victory over the Stuarts Draft Cougars Monday night.
Draft coach Paige Adams thought his Shenandoah District opponents were a complete ball club.
“They’ve got multiple good players,” Adams said. “They move the ball well, and they know what they’re doing when they don’t have the ball.”
The Hornets outscored The Cougars 5-1 in the first half. Miller opened the scoring with a goal from 15 yards out. Pittman scored the final goal of the half on a beautiful assist from Cyr, and LeGrua had all three goals sandwiched in between.
The daily hours of work he puts in at his craft are paying off.
“Our team played well together,” LeGrua said. “There was only positive encouragement, and nobody let anybody else down. And we were consistent in the second. And it’s really important to be consistent.”
Cyr scored first in the second half, followed by three more LeGrua goals.
“They looked good together,” Wilson coach Scott Harrison said. “We’ve really put in a lot of time in to playing as a team, as opposed to direct balls, which are really easy to do. I was pleased with the way the ball developed from the midfields to the backs up to our forwards. Brad was the recipient of a nice balls.”
Draft’s goal came on a Matt Eckert header off of a corner kick. The Cougars also had several other good shots on goal, and coach Adams was pleased with his team’s effort against a strong Wilson club.
“There was a huge improvement between the game against Staunton (last week) and today,” Adams said. “We just worked on turning down space when we don’t have the ball, so that we don’t give the other team a chance to turn with the ball. We made huge improvements in that today. We competed. Even though the score doesn’t reflect it. We were making runs. We were connecting passes and making plays. Last week, we weren’t doing that.”
There was no junior varsity contest Monday night.