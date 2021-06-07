Wilson Memorial boys soccer team wins thriller over Staunton

Wilson responded with 1:41 remaining in the first half, when LaGrua scored on a header. The two teams went into halftime deadlocked at 1-1.

“We got fouled in the far corner of the field, so we all just hustled in the box,” LaGrua said. “ You’re not really aiming on a play like that.”

Staunton came out the aggressor in the second half, playing the first 20 minutes after intermission on Wilson’s side of the field. The Storm had several solid shots on goal, including one that pinged off of the post.

However, Staunton’s thin roster proved to be problematic down the stretch as Wilson played the final 20 minutes of the contest primarily on Staunton’s side of the field. Harrison also shifted from a 4-4-2 formation to a 3-5-2 formation, and that allowed the Hornets to match up better down the stretch.

The contest appeared to be heading into overtime for a second time this season as LaGrua’s shot on goal also hit post late in the contest.

However, he was able to score the game-winner minutes after his near goal.