Wilson Memorial boys tennis team completes perfect season against Fort Defiance

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial put the finishing touches on a perfect regular season Monday as the Green Hornets swept the Fort Defiance Indians 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.
The Hornets finished with an 11-0 record and won every match in a sweep.
Next up is the Region 3C tournament later this month.
The Indians won only six games against the Hornets.
Chase Pullin and Connor Miller produced 8-0 wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, before teaming up at No. 1 doubles to do the same.
Tyler Knick, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all had 8-1 decisions in singles action. Wangler and Dewald won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.
