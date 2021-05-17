 Skip to main content
Wilson Memorial boys tennis team completes perfect season against Fort Defiance
FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial put the finishing touches on a perfect regular season Monday as the Green Hornets swept the Fort Defiance Indians 9-0 in Shenandoah District boys tennis.

The Hornets finished with an 11-0 record and won every match in a sweep.

Next up is the Region 3C tournament later this month.

The Indians won only six games against the Hornets.

Chase Pullin and Connor Miller produced 8-0 wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively, before teaming up at No. 1 doubles to do the same.

Tyler Knick, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed and Brandon Dewald all had 8-1 decisions in singles action. Wangler and Dewald won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles.

