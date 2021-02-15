Wilson Memorial captures Region 3C wrestling title

CROZET — Wilson Memorial High's wrestling team followed up its northern sectional win last week, taking the Region 3C title at Western Albemarle High School on Sunday.
The victory was sweet for the Hornets after they came up only one point short a year ago at the same event.
The Green Hornets tallied 168.5 points, outdistancing second-place Lynchburg Christian (131) and third-place Brookville (112) in the 15-team field.
First-place finishes from freshman Cooper Brandt, sophomore Brayden Estes, junior Brian Habel and brothers Coby and Cameron Sprouse led the way for the Hornets.
All five of the winners qualified for next Thursday's Region 3 Tournament in Salem.
"I'm really pleased. We had a wrestler from each class win, so that's pretty cool," said WMHS head coach Chris Robinson. "In a normal year, we would be sending nine wrestlers, but we are sending six, including five champions."
Also qualifying for the state tournament was Waynesboro junior Michael Smith, who finished runner-up in the 195-pound final.
Fort Defiance qualified eight wrestlers to regionals but unforeseen circumstances kept four of the Fort wrestlers from competing. The Indians scored 22 points in the tournament.
Brandt, wrestling at 106-pounds, won a 16-0 technical fall over Brookville's Andrew Turner in the title bout.
Estes then picked up a 6-2 decision over Turner Ashby's Jordan Bowman at 120 pounds.
In the 132-pound final, Wilson's Brian Habel won a close 1-0 decision over Quintavius Harris of Brookville.
At 220 pounds, Coby Sprouse won the final with a 5-2 decision over Brice Hall of Rockbridge County.
Then, Cameron Sprouse won his heavyweight final with a pin over Rockbridge's David Allio at the end of the first period.
Smith of Waynesboro lost a close 9-5 decision to Broadway's Reid Garrison and is returning to the state finals after finishing fifth last season.
Also qualifying for states is Wilson's Marshall Hubbard, who was runner-up at 152 pounds. He won his second-place match over Jordan Scott of Lynchburg Christian with a 13-4 major decision.
"Michael's match was close and he wrestled well today," said Coach Kol Showalter of Waynesboro. "With just an eight-man bracket this season (because of to COVID protocols), a lot of good wrestlers won't be at states."
The Little Giants finished with 37 points from their four wrestlers.
All of the third-place finishers will go to the state tournament as alternates including Noah Campell, Chase Wilson and Derek Wakefield of Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro's Seth Showalter.