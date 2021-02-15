Wilson Memorial captures Region 3C wrestling title

CROZET — Wilson Memorial High's wrestling team followed up its northern sectional win last week, taking the Region 3C title at Western Albemarle High School on Sunday.

The victory was sweet for the Hornets after they came up only one point short a year ago at the same event.

The Green Hornets tallied 168.5 points, outdistancing second-place Lynchburg Christian (131) and third-place Brookville (112) in the 15-team field.

First-place finishes from freshman Cooper Brandt, sophomore Brayden Estes, junior Brian Habel and brothers Coby and Cameron Sprouse led the way for the Hornets.

All five of the winners qualified for next Thursday's Region 3 Tournament in Salem.

"I'm really pleased. We had a wrestler from each class win, so that's pretty cool," said WMHS head coach Chris Robinson. "In a normal year, we would be sending nine wrestlers, but we are sending six, including five champions."

Also qualifying for the state tournament was Waynesboro junior Michael Smith, who finished runner-up in the 195-pound final.

Fort Defiance qualified eight wrestlers to regionals but unforeseen circumstances kept four of the Fort wrestlers from competing. The Indians scored 22 points in the tournament.