Wilson Memorial clinches regular season Shenandoah District baseball championship

STAUNTON — Wilson Memorial defeated the Staunton Storm, 10-2, Monday evening at John Moxie Stadium to clinch the Shenandoah District regular season baseball championship.

Wilson lefties Jaden Rose and Jacob Wakefield combined on a three-hitter and Nate Connell drove in four runs to lead the Hornets to the victory.

Rose pitched the first five innings to pick up the win on the mound. He allowed two runs on three hits while striking out seven batters. Wakefield hit the first batter he faced in the sixth inning, but retired the next six hitters in a row to finish the game.

"Jaden wasn't as sharp as he can be, but he battled and worked through the early innings," said Wilson head coach Rodney Cullen. "And I thought Wakefield came in and looked really good."

Wilson loaded the bases in the top of the first on two walks and a hit batter. Jalen Rowzie drove in the game's first run with a single and Rose plated a run with a groundout to second, giving the Hornets a 2-0 lead.

Wilson scored one run in the second inning to lead 3-0 and then Rose worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second to preserve the lead. Staunton's Landyn Coggins led off the bottom of the second with a base hit and Job Harrell was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. With one out, John Henderson walked to load the bases, but Rose struck out the next two batters to strand the three runners.

The Hornets then added four runs in the top of third to increase its lead. A walk to Kyle Wingfield and singles by Rowzie and Rose loaded the bases with no outs. Aiden Podgorski drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0. Rowzie scored on a wild pitch and Connell added a two-run single, giving the Hornets a 7-0 cushion.

The Storm nicked Rose for two runs in the bottom of the third. Logan Hicks walked to lead off the frame and Haiden Engleman followed with a single to right. Coggins plated one run with a sacrifice fly and Harrell chased home a run with a single, trimming the Wilson lead to 7-2.

Connell scored two runners with a single in the fourth inning and Rowzie added a run-scoring double in the seventh for the final 10-2 margin.

Connell, batting out of the 9-hole in the order, was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. "Nate's a really good hitter," said Cullen. "He could be hitting higher in the order, but I've always liked having a good hitter batting ninth to get me back to the top of the order and Nate's done a good job of that all year."

Rowzie also had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with two runs batted in.

Wilson is now 14-5 overall and 10-1 in district play. Wilson closes out its regular season on Wednesday with a home contest with Fort Defiance.

Staunton finishes the 2022 campaign with a 6-14 overall record. The Storm posted a 4-8 record in district action.

WILSON 214 200 1 - 10 13 1

STAUNTON 002 000 0 - 2 3 2

Rose, Wakefield (6) and Leavell; Tovar, Engleman (3), Harrell (5) and Engleman, Oakes (3)

WP - Rose. LP - Tovar. HR - none.