Wilson Memorial finishes fifth at state wrestling tournament

SALEM — With six wrestlers competing, the Wilson Memorial Hornets placed fifth overall in the Class 3 Wrestling Tournament held Sunday at the Salem Civic Center.

Brian Habel and Coby Sprouse led the way for Wilson, taking runner-up medals in the 132-pound and 220-pound weight classes, respectively.

Both wrestlers made it to their final bouts.

In the 106-pound class, Wilson's Cooper Brandt took third place with an exciting 4-3 decision over Theo Townsend of Brentsville District.

Finishing fourth in the 120-pound class was sophomore Brayden Estes.

Taking fifth place medals were seniors Marshall Hubbard and Cameron Sprouse at 152 pounds and heavyweight classes.

"All six wrestlers medaled and we worked really hard," said Wilson Memorial head coach Chris Robinson. "For the second season being in Class 3, that's a good showing."

This season, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic brought about many challenges to the team.

"There was a lot of preparation and our administration did a lot to make things happen," Robinson said. "Our kids have been through a lot."

Wilson finished with a total of 84 team points.