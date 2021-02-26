Wilson Memorial football team doesn't let Waynesboro or snow keep it from winning season opener

Wilson Memorial opened the 2021 football season Friday night by pulling away in the second half to defeat Waynesboro, 35-8, in nondistrict action.

It was a night of firsts at Waynesboro High School. Each team featured a first-year head coach — Brandon Jarvis at Waynesboro and Drew Bugden at Wilson.

And, it was the first time in a long time a high school football game in the Valley was played on a snow-covered field.

Turnovers and field position are often keys in games played during inclement weather and Wilson had the advantage in both areas Friday evening. When the game started, the field was covered by 1-2 inches of snow.

"We coached up turnovers all week. We did a lot of turnover drills," said Bugden following his first victory as the Hornets' head coach. "We kind of thought it was going to be sloppy. We were expecting rain and instead we got a winter wonderland out here. The ball came out a lot, a couple times by us, but more by them and that was probably the difference in the game."

Wilson kicked off to start the game and Waynesboro started its first series at its own 10-yard line. The Wilson defense kept the Giants bottled up for most of the first quarter and the offense finally took advantage of a short field to get on the scoreboard.