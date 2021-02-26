Wilson Memorial football team doesn't let Waynesboro or snow keep it from winning season opener

Wilson Memorial opened the 2021 football season Friday night by pulling away in the second half to defeat Waynesboro, 35-8, in nondistrict action.
It was a night of firsts at Waynesboro High School. Each team featured a first-year head coach — Brandon Jarvis at Waynesboro and Drew Bugden at Wilson.
And, it was the first time in a long time a high school football game in the Valley was played on a snow-covered field.
Turnovers and field position are often keys in games played during inclement weather and Wilson had the advantage in both areas Friday evening. When the game started, the field was covered by 1-2 inches of snow.
"We coached up turnovers all week. We did a lot of turnover drills," said Bugden following his first victory as the Hornets' head coach. "We kind of thought it was going to be sloppy. We were expecting rain and instead we got a winter wonderland out here. The ball came out a lot, a couple times by us, but more by them and that was probably the difference in the game."
Wilson kicked off to start the game and Waynesboro started its first series at its own 10-yard line. The Wilson defense kept the Giants bottled up for most of the first quarter and the offense finally took advantage of a short field to get on the scoreboard.
Following a Little Giants' punt, Wilson took over in Waynesboro territory and quickly moved into the red zone. Dajor Carter put the visitors on the board with a 6-yard run and Jesus Rodriguez added the conversion run for an 8-0 Wilson lead with 39 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Waynesboro cracked the Wilson defense late in the second quarter to tie score. Te'Shawn Gamble made a would-be tackler miss near the line of scrimmage and then turned on the jets for a 46-yard touchdown run. Ryan Barber added the conversion run, tying the score at 8-8 with 3.55 left in the first half.
Wilson then turned the ball over on a fumble with 1:12 left in the first half. The Little Giants were unable to pick up a first down and the Hornets used a timeout on defense in an effort to get one final possession in the half. The tactic worked as the Green Hornets got the ball back with 37 seconds remaining in the half after Waynesboro failed to convert on a fourth-and-3 play.
Carter picked up 10 yards to move the ball past midfield with 30 seconds left in the half. After an incomplete pass, the Hornets offense then hit a big play to turn the game's momentum. Wilson quarterback Kaden Welcher threw a perfect pass down the middle of the field to freshman Rayn Mundie and the Wilson receiver made a contested catch and carried it into the end zone to complete the 48-yard scoring play. Henry Fosnocht added the PAT for a 15-8 lead with just 11 seconds left in the half.
"I knew we had an opportunity. We knew Mundie could get behind everybody and that's a ninth-grader going out there and making a play. He made a heck of a catch, contested," said Bugden.
Wilson carried the momentum into the second half and controlled the final two quarters.
The Hornets padded the lead when Welcher turned the corner on a QB keeper and raced down the right sideline for a 29-yard touchdown. The extra-point by Fosnocht made the score 22-8 with 5:17 left in the third quarter.
Wilson added another score in the final minute of the third quarter when Trent Gruver found the end zone on a 7-yard run, making the score 28-8.
Skyler Whiting added Wilson's final TD on a 6-yard run with 8:55 left in the game. Fosnocht added the point after for the final 35-8 margin.
"I'm proud of the kids," Bugden added. "They came out here and got after it all night."
WILSON MEMORIAL 35, WAYNESBORO 7
WILSON MEMORIAL 8 7 13 7 — 35
WAYNESBORO 0 8 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
WIlson - Carter 6 run (Rodriguez run)
Second Quarter
Wboro - Gamble 46 run (Barber run)
Wilson - Mundie 48 pass from Welcher (Fosnocht kick)
Third Quarter
Wilson - Welcher 29 run (Fosnocht kick)