Wilson Memorial football team pounds visiting Fort Defiance

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial improved to 3-2 on the season Friday night with a convincing 21-8 victory over county rival Fort Defiance.
For the most part, the Green Hornets controlled both lines of scrimmage, amassing 313 yards on the ground on offense, while shutting out the Fort until the fourth period.
"We were more physical tonight," said first-year Wilson Memorial head coach Drew Bugden. "It was a sloppy win, but our line was tough as nails."
Numerous penalties and fumbles plagued both teams all night, but the miscues were more damaging to the Indians.
The Hornets set the tone for the entire game in the first quarter, scoring on their first two drives.
Taking the opening kickoff, Wilson moved to the Indians' 18 and scored on a pass from senior quarterback Kaden Welcher to freshman Ryan Mundie with 8:41 on the first-period clock. Senior Henry Fosnocht converted the first of his three extra points to give Wilson the early lead.
After the Indians failed to move the ball, the Hornets took over again and marched down the field.
Welcher broke off a 27-yard run on a keeper and seven plays later, junior running back Skyler Whiting found the end zone from four yards out. The conversion was good and Wilson led 14-0 at the 2:54 mark.
After a 55 yard punt pinned the Hornets back to their own four, the Indians defense stiffened.
But late in the half, after a 43-yard completion from Welcher to sophomore Blake Rodgers, the Hornets threatened to score again.
With four seconds left, Fosnocht's 31-yard field goal attempt clanked off the crossbar.
The two county rivals traded punts, fumbles and penalties in the third quarter until Wilson senior Derek Wakefield scored on a misdirection run from the Fort five with 4:22 remaining in the period.
The Indians offense kicked into gear, keyed by a 49-yard pass play from junior quarterback Shannon Knicely to Drew Shreckhise, but a fumble at the Wilson 11 kept the Wilson shutout intact for the time being.
In the fourth period, the Indians converted their opportunity after a big defensive hit resulted in a fumble recovery by senior Caden Morris at the Hornets' 47.
Knicely again converted a toss in the flat to Shreckhise, who darted in from 31 yards out for the score. Knicely then found senior Colby Morris on a slant for the two-point conversion, as the Fort trimmed the Hornets' lead to 21-8 with 4:20 remaining in the game.
A late interception by Wilson senior Brendan Weeks ended any further Fort Defiance hopes.
The game marked a double homecoming for Coach Bugden.
"It was the first time I've been on this sideline for a game since I played here in November of 2005; it was deja vu," Bugden said.
In addition, it marked the first home game of the season for the Hornets on homecoming after four straight road games to start the season.
Bugden praised the line play, pointing to the efforts of Marshall Hubbard, Coby and Cameron Sprouse.
Whiting was the leading rusher for the Hornets with 115 yards gained on 11 carries.
Next week, the Hornets end their regular season entertaining Staunton on Thursday night, while the Indians (1-4) travel to Buffalo Gap on the same night.
WILSON MEMORIAL 21, FORT DEFIANCE 8
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 0 8 — 8
WILSON MEMORIAL 14 0 7 0 — 21
First quarter
WM - Welcher 18 pass to Mundie (Fosnocht kick)
WM - Whiting 4 run (Fosnocht kick)
Third quarter
WM - Wakefield 5 run (Fosnocht kick)