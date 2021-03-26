Wilson Memorial football team pounds visiting Fort Defiance

FISHERSVILLE — Wilson Memorial improved to 3-2 on the season Friday night with a convincing 21-8 victory over county rival Fort Defiance.

For the most part, the Green Hornets controlled both lines of scrimmage, amassing 313 yards on the ground on offense, while shutting out the Fort until the fourth period.

"We were more physical tonight," said first-year Wilson Memorial head coach Drew Bugden. "It was a sloppy win, but our line was tough as nails."

Numerous penalties and fumbles plagued both teams all night, but the miscues were more damaging to the Indians.

The Hornets set the tone for the entire game in the first quarter, scoring on their first two drives.

Taking the opening kickoff, Wilson moved to the Indians' 18 and scored on a pass from senior quarterback Kaden Welcher to freshman Ryan Mundie with 8:41 on the first-period clock. Senior Henry Fosnocht converted the first of his three extra points to give Wilson the early lead.

After the Indians failed to move the ball, the Hornets took over again and marched down the field.