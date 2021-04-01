Wilson Memorial football team stymies Staunton for fourth win of the season

In just three plays, sophomore quarterback Walker Darby engineered a scoring drive with a five-yard pass to Rik'Avian Cartey, a 30-yard run by Kayden Jackson and a 40-yard scoring toss to Cartey with a minute and a half remaining before halftime. The extra point kick was low and the Hornets took a 14-6 lead into intermission.

The second half was a different story as the Hornets' offensive line opened up some big holes as Campbell, Skyler Whiting and the rest of the Hornet runners picked up big chunks of yardage.

Campbell scored from the Staunton 16, dragging tacklers with him into the end zone.

On a similar play later in the third quarter, Campbell again bulled into the end zone from 15 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Whiting burst through the line from 26 yards out to score with 9:54 left and with reserves filtering in from both teams, freshman Brayden Tyree scored from the Staunton seven on a perfectly executed Statue of Liberty play for the final touchdown.

"They (Staunton) are tough and well coached by Jake (Phillips)," Bugden said. "They have a bright future."

Indeed, Staunton is young with 18 sophomores and four freshmen on the varsity roster.