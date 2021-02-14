Wilson Memorial girls basketball advances to Region 3C championship game

FISHERSVILLE — Valentine’s Day could not have been any sweeter for the Wilson Memorial girls basketball team, and unfortunately the exact opposite for Turner Ashby.
The Green Hornets charged into the Region 3C championship game and avenged their only loss by taking out the Knights with a dramatic 67-60 overtime victory in their long-delayed semifinal clash in a rare Sunday high school athletic event.
Wilson (14-1), who had lost to the Knights 53-36 during the regular season, recovered from a late fourth-quarter meltdown when it let an eight-point lead slip away in the final three minutes to outscore the Knights 9-2 in the extra session.
The sizzling Hornets, who are riding high on a 12-game winning streak, now have a quick turnaround to Monday’s championship battle with another Valley District rival Spotswood. The Trailblazers got their semifinal played Thursday and barely survived on a last-second 3-pointer that stunned Western Albemarle 50-49.
The winner-take-all battle between Wilson and two-time (co-champs last year because of COVID-19) defending Class 3 state champion Spotswood is set for 6 p.m. at The Hive. Unlike previous years, only the regional champion advance to the state tournament.
The Region 3C champion faces a long trek to Hillsville on Wednesday for the Class 3 state semifinals against Carroll County. The Cavaliers cruised into state play Saturday by crushing Cave Spring 56-33.
The TA-Wilson semifinal had been scheduled for Wednesday, but Mother Nature forced four postponements until allowing the two teams the opportunity to play Sunday.
Despite neither team having much practice time because of the bad weather, the play was fairly crisp throughout. Wilson hadn’t been on the floor since Monday’s blowout of Monticello in the quarterfinals, while the Knights sneaked in a practice Thursday.
Madison Flint started the Hornets in the right direction and Korinne Baska finished up the huge victory. Flint had 13 first-half points, including a trio of bombs, sparking the Hornets to a 32-30 halftime lead. Baska had 10 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including 4-of-4 at the foul line in the extra period.
Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan was ecstatic after watching her team advance by knocking out a Valley kingpin.
“We wanted to show that we belong in the same conversation as TA and Spotswood,” she said. “This is what we have been working toward for the last year. I just knew the girls would deliver. Now I hope we still have some gas left in the tank for Monday.”
The teams weren’t about to give an inch from start to finish. Wilson’s biggest lead was seven points, which came in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. TA’s largest margin with six with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
Wilson led 44-39 with 1:31 remaining in the third period, and settled for a 46-43 cushion heading to the final eight minutes.
Baska found Ashley Morani for a layup before hitting a short jumper that extended the margin to 50-43 with 7:05 left.
Holding a 56-48 advantage and just over three minutes to play, Wilson became tentative offensively and the Knights pounced on the opportunity. TA (8-3) behind two Alyssa Swartley baskets, reeled off an 8-0 spurt, the last four points coming off Hornet turnovers, to suddenly tie the game at 56-all with 1:30 on the clock.
After surviving another turnover and missing a wide-open layup, Baska’s 10-footer from the right baseline put the Hornets ahead 58-56 with only 18.9 seconds left.
TA missed on the other end and a held ball gave Wilson possession with eight seconds. The Hornets tried to inbound the ball to midcourt, but it was knocked away. In the mad scramble, Swartley took a pass under the basket for the tying field goal to force overtime.
“We lost our composure coming down the stretch,” Bryan said. “I think the moment was getting to them a little bit.”
Wilson quickly brushed aside the fourth-quarter woes to dominate the overtime as the Knights caught the turnover bug. Flint put the Hornets ahead to stay by starting with 1-of-2 at the line following a TA mistake. Then Reagan Frazier grabbed a 50-50 ball off the floor and turned for the layup. The Knights turned the ball over in their next two possessions, enabling Baska to convert two free throws before finding Morani on the break and a commanding 65-58 lead with only 28 seconds showing.
“We caught hold of ourselves in overtime,” Bryan said. “The girls kept battling. They wanted this win so bad. I was a little worried about fatigue after not practicing for so long, but I knew the girls would crawl up and down the court if that’s what it took to get the win.”
Long-time TA head coach Rob Lovell said the defense at times hurt his team.
“We didn’t make good decisions,” he said. “We let them drive into the teeth of our defense too much. During the game and overtime, we had too many possessions where we didn’t lock down defensively at all five positions. We let them out of trouble down the stretch instead of getting some more turnovers. We just didn’t play well enough, long enough on the defensive end. You can’t be giving up 67 points (a season high) in a regional game.”
But Lovell praised his team for its determination.
“They did a great job answering when Wilson punched us,” he said. “They kept fighting back the whole game. I was especially proud of the final 1:30 when it looked like we were dead in the water. We got some turnovers and were able to cash in. We didn’t lose the game as much as Wilson won it.”
Baska finished with 20 points and six rebounds. Flint added 18 points, while Morani had 14 points and six rebounds. Brooke Cason contributed 11 boards, five assists and three blocks.
Addie Rinner totaled a game-high 26 points for the Knights and Leah Kiracofe had 11.
TURNER ASHBY 60, WILSON MEMORIAL 67
TURNER ASHBY (60) — Moyers 3 0-0 6, Kiracofe 5 1-5 11, Shiflet 3 2-2 8, Riner 9 8-10 26, Swartley 3 1-2 7, Washington 1 0-0 2, Sajko, Gerber, Simmers, TOTALS 24 12-19 60.
WILSON (67) — Rankin 2 0-0 5, Morani 6 2-3 14, Cason 1 2-2 4, Baska 7 4-4 20, Flint 6 3-5 18, Frazier 3 0-0 6, Stacy, TOTALS 24 11-14 67.
TURNER ASHBY 17 13 13 15 2 — 60
WILSON 18 14 14 12 9 — 67