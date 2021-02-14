Wilson Memorial girls basketball advances to Region 3C championship game

“We caught hold of ourselves in overtime,” Bryan said. “The girls kept battling. They wanted this win so bad. I was a little worried about fatigue after not practicing for so long, but I knew the girls would crawl up and down the court if that’s what it took to get the win.”

Long-time TA head coach Rob Lovell said the defense at times hurt his team.

“We didn’t make good decisions,” he said. “We let them drive into the teeth of our defense too much. During the game and overtime, we had too many possessions where we didn’t lock down defensively at all five positions. We let them out of trouble down the stretch instead of getting some more turnovers. We just didn’t play well enough, long enough on the defensive end. You can’t be giving up 67 points (a season high) in a regional game.”

But Lovell praised his team for its determination.

“They did a great job answering when Wilson punched us,” he said. “They kept fighting back the whole game. I was especially proud of the final 1:30 when it looked like we were dead in the water. We got some turnovers and were able to cash in. We didn’t lose the game as much as Wilson won it.”