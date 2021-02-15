Wilson Memorial girls basketball falls to Spotswood in Region 3C title game

FISHERSVILLE – After a defensive first half from both teams, Spotswood found its offensive rhythm in the second half to pull away from Wilson 57-41 in the Region 3C title game Monday evening.
The visitors led by just one point, 19-18, at halftime, but Spotswood matched that output in each of the next two quarters, scoring 19 in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away for the win.
Ashley Morani put the Hornets on the board when she scored off a pass from Korrinne Baska. Baska then knocked down a 3-pointer for a 5-0 Wilson lead.
Two foul shots by Zoli Khalil and a driving layup by Abigail Branner pulled the Trailblazers to within one, but another bucket by Baska gave the Hornets a 7-4 advantage. Branner then connected on a 15-footer and followed that with a 3-pointer to put the Blazers ahead 9-7 after one quarter.
Spotswood stretched the margin to 17-9 on a layup by Khalil and a three-point play by Branner, with 4:55 left in the half. Baska then drained a 3-pointer before a layup by Spotswood’s Kayci Carrier put the Blazers up 19-12. Wilson closed the first half with six straight points to pull within one. A short jumper by Baska and a 3-pointer by LeAnna Rankin just before the buzzer trimmed the Spotswood advantage to 19-18 at the half.
Spotswood found its offense in the third quarter, matching its first-half total with 19 points. The Blazers scored the first six points of the second half to lead 26-18 before a bucket by Baska pulled Wilson back to within six.
A layup by Reagan Frazier had the Hornets within five, 31-26, but a bucket by Brooke Morris and a 3-pointer by Khalil upped the cushion to 10 points, 36-26.
Wilson’s Brooke Cason and Rankin hit 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the third quarter to keep the Hornets close, trailing 38-32 entering the final quarter.
Khalil and Branner combined for 11 points during an 11-3 run to start the final eight minutes as the Blazers moved out to a 49-35 lead midway through the final quarter.
“We made some adjustments at the half. We wanted to play more downhill and make Wilson defend us at the rim. We felt like they would either have to foul us or they would leave our shooters open on the perimeter. When you have players like Khalil and Branner, you can be hard to defend. Also, I thought our role payers stepped up in the second half, Kayci Carrier and Emmah Payne both played well,” said Spotswood head coach Chris Dodson.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night,” said Wilson coach Jackie Bryan. “Spotswood is a very good team and they took us out of our offensive rhythm. I thought we had some decent looks in the first half but we just didn’t shoot the ball well. We just were so tight in the first half. They shot 52 percent for the game and we were at 29 percent. It’s tough to win a regional championship game with those numbers.”
Branner and Khalil combined for 42 of Spotswood’s 57 points with Branner leading the way with 22 and Khalil close behind with 20. Baska finished her career with 19 points for the Hornets.
“This certainly doesn’t take anything away from what this team accomplished this season,’ added Bryan. “I’m proud of the way they battled tonight and proud of what they accomplished."
SPOTSWOOD 57, WILSON 41
SPOTSWOOD (57) - Carrier 2 0-0 4, Payne 3 0-0 6, Branner 6 7-7 22, Morris 2 0-0 5, Khalil 6 6-7 20, Haliburton, Brady, Good, TOTALS 19 13-14 57.
WILSON (41) - Morani 1 0-2 2, Cason 1 0-0 3, Baska 7 3-4 19, Flint 2 1-2 5, Frazier 12-2 4, Rankin 3 0-0 8, Payne, Stacy, TOTALS 15 6-10 41.
SPOTSWOOD 9 10 19 19 - 57
WILSON 7 11 14 9 - 41