Wilson Memorial girls basketball falls to Spotswood in Region 3C title game

FISHERSVILLE – After a defensive first half from both teams, Spotswood found its offensive rhythm in the second half to pull away from Wilson 57-41 in the Region 3C title game Monday evening.

The visitors led by just one point, 19-18, at halftime, but Spotswood matched that output in each of the next two quarters, scoring 19 in both the third and fourth quarters to pull away for the win.

Ashley Morani put the Hornets on the board when she scored off a pass from Korrinne Baska. Baska then knocked down a 3-pointer for a 5-0 Wilson lead.

Two foul shots by Zoli Khalil and a driving layup by Abigail Branner pulled the Trailblazers to within one, but another bucket by Baska gave the Hornets a 7-4 advantage. Branner then connected on a 15-footer and followed that with a 3-pointer to put the Blazers ahead 9-7 after one quarter.

Spotswood stretched the margin to 17-9 on a layup by Khalil and a three-point play by Branner, with 4:55 left in the half. Baska then drained a 3-pointer before a layup by Spotswood’s Kayci Carrier put the Blazers up 19-12. Wilson closed the first half with six straight points to pull within one. A short jumper by Baska and a 3-pointer by LeAnna Rankin just before the buzzer trimmed the Spotswood advantage to 19-18 at the half.