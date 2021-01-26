Wilson Memorial girls basketball team beats Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Visiting Wilson Memorial jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the opening period and never looked back en route to a 77-36 victory over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Tuesday.
The win lifts the Hornets to an 8-1 overall record and keeps them at a perfect 6-0 in the district. Draft falls to 1-6 overall and in the district.
The Hornets used a scrappy, scrambling defense to come up with fast break after fast break. Anna Smith opened the game for the Cougars with a bank shot, but then Korinne Baska dropped in a baseline three pointer and Ashley Morani dropped in the first of what would be countless fast break layups for the evening to go up 5-2.
Madi Armentrout grabbed a rebound for the Cougars, powered it in, and then hit the free throw to lock the game at 5-5 with six minutes remaining in the opening period. That was as close as Stuarts Draft came the rest of the night as the Hornets outshot the home team 23-2 to end the first quarter with a commanding 28-7 lead.
Morani with eight fast break buckets and LeAnna Rankin with a pair of three pointers and two inside buckets paced all scorers in the period with 10 points.
Wilson went stone cold in the second period and had only managed a pair of free throws before Madison Flint drove inside for a bucket at the halftime buzzer. On the other end of the court Armentrout hit a three pointer, and Leah Wood added a field goal and two free throws as the Cougars tallied 11 points for the period. Although they had chipped away at the Hornet lead, Draft went into the locker room trailing 32-18.
The Hornets came out after the half and removed all doubt about who was in charge of the game. Their scrappy defense created plenty of opportunity for scoring. Halfway through the period, the visitors had gone on a 15-2 run that soon became a 23-2 roll before Draft could put more points on the board. A trio of Hornets, Morani, Baska, and Serenity Stacy, dropped in six points apiece to seal the win. At the end of three, Wilson Memorial was up 57-25.
The fourth quarter was more of the same with the Hornets rolling off 14 more points before Stuarts Draft’s Sarah Taylor got the home team on the scoreboard with a three-pointer. Wood and Smith added four points apiece to end the Cougar scoring. When the final buzzer sounded, Wilson Memorial left with a convincing 77-36 victory.
“We got out to a fast start and have just been trying to play our game,” Wilson Memorial coach Jackie Bryan said. “I was pleased with how the girls played, especially defensively. We went through a couple of defenses and I was pleased with how they adapted,” she added.
Bryan pointed out that her players “share the ball well,” which was reflected in the fact that her squad had four players in double figures and 10 players who scored. Morani led all players with 16 points, while Rankin had 15, Baska had 14, and Brooke Cason had 11. Reagan Frazier, Baska, and Morani pulled down five rebounds apiece. Wilson hosts Buffalo Gap on Friday.
Smith paced the Cougars with 10 points, while Armentrout and Wood each dropped in eight.
Wilson Memorial won the junior varsity contest, 27-21. Cecilia Robinson had eight for the winners and Hailey Cox dropped in six for the Cougars. Wilson Middle School was also victorious over Stuarts Draft Middle School in the opening matchup.
WILSON MEMORIAL 77, STUARTS DRAFT 36
WILSON MEMORIAL (77) — Norman 1 0 2-2 4, Rankin 3 3 0-0 15, Vess 0 0 1-2 1, Morani 8 0 0-0 16, Cason 1 3 0-1 11, Baska 5 1 1-2 14, Flint 3 0 1-2 7, Taylor 0 0 2-2 2, Frazier 0 0 1-1 1, Payne, Stacy 3 0 0-1 6, TOTALS 24 7 8-13 77.
STUARTS DRAFT (36) — Taylor 0 1 0-0 3, Brooks 0 1 2-3 5, Armentrout 2 1 1-1 8, Edwards, Smith 3 0 4-4 10, Wood 3 0 2-2 8, May 1 0 0-0 2, Bartley, TOTALS 9 3 9-11 36.
WILSON MEMORIAL 28 4 25 20 — 77
STUARTS DRAFT 7 11 7 11 — 36