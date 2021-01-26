Wilson Memorial girls basketball team beats Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Visiting Wilson Memorial jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the opening period and never looked back en route to a 77-36 victory over Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Tuesday.

The win lifts the Hornets to an 8-1 overall record and keeps them at a perfect 6-0 in the district. Draft falls to 1-6 overall and in the district.

The Hornets used a scrappy, scrambling defense to come up with fast break after fast break. Anna Smith opened the game for the Cougars with a bank shot, but then Korinne Baska dropped in a baseline three pointer and Ashley Morani dropped in the first of what would be countless fast break layups for the evening to go up 5-2.

Madi Armentrout grabbed a rebound for the Cougars, powered it in, and then hit the free throw to lock the game at 5-5 with six minutes remaining in the opening period. That was as close as Stuarts Draft came the rest of the night as the Hornets outshot the home team 23-2 to end the first quarter with a commanding 28-7 lead.

Morani with eight fast break buckets and LeAnna Rankin with a pair of three pointers and two inside buckets paced all scorers in the period with 10 points.