Wilson Memorial girls basketball team comes up short against Liberty-Bedford

FISHERSVILLE — One or two plays away from an actual victory, Jackie Bryan will settle for the moral victory.

Wilson Memorial’s girls basketball team pushed unbeaten Liberty-Bedford to the brink before the Lady Minutemen escaped Fishersville with a 51-48 victory over the Hornets in nondistrict girls basketball Tuesday night.

It was a far cry from the 30-point loss Wilson suffered at the hands of Liberty-Bedford earlier in the season.

“As the coach of a young team embarking into January I’ve got to be pleased with a lot of things with the growth of our team,” Bryan said. “We just still have a few things to take care of. To be in those tight spaces, I thought we executed well down the stretch. We’ve just got to concentrate on the good.”

It was clear early that the rematch would be different from the first encounter. Wilson trailed by 24 in the first half of the previous matchup. In Tuesday night’s game, Wilson was within two points, 26-24, at the intermission.

Hornet senior Laci Norman kept the Hornets close with a trio of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the second half. Norman had 11 of her team-high 19 points consecutively in that period.

Norman would again get hot down the stretch, scoring eight straight Hornet points on a pair of 3-pointers and a layup. Her scoring outburst cut an eight-point Lady Minutemen lead to two points, 47-45 with 4:15 remaining.

Trailing 51-48, Wilson had one final possession in the closing seconds to try to force overtime, but the Hornets turned the ball over.

CC Robinson turned in a double-double for Wilson with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the close loss. Liberty Bedford standout sophomore guard Cierra St. John had 17 points in the win.

In the junior varsity contest, Wilson defeated Liberty Bedford 36-20. Estee Irving scored a team-high 18 points in the win.

LIBERTY BEDFORD (51) Sigel 3 0-2 8, Adams 4 0-0 8, St. John 5 4-6 17, Brown 6 0-1 12, Brown 3 0-0 6, TOTALS 21 4-9 51.

WILSON (48) Norman 6 2-4 19, Bradley 4 0-0 8, Payne 3 0-0 7, Robinson 6 0-1 12, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Hutchinson, Coffey, Reeves, TOTALS 20 2-5 48.

LIBERTY BEDFORD 5 21 15 10 - 51

WILSON MEMORIAL 6 18 10 14 - 48