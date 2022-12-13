Wilson Memorial girls basketball team dominates Harrisonburg

FISHERSVILLE — The Wilson Memorial girls basketball team ended a stretch of five games in seven days in dominant fashion.

The Green Hornets stifled the visiting Harrisonburg Blue Streaks defensively and rode strong performances from a pair of players to capture the 46-14 victory in nondistrict action.

“It’s nice to be able to have a game like this where we can work on stuff, get everybody in, and not be so pressured,” Wilson head coach Jackie Bryan said. “[Harrisonburg] was athletic enough to give us some things to work at. With the team I have right now, they’re really young and have not played together, so it was a good time to start working on sets.”

The two teams started the game off slow, as they combined to make only two baskets through the game’s first six minutes. Sophomore CC Robinson scored inside with 2:45 remaining in the first quarter to give Wilson a 4-2 lead, and the Hornets led the rest of the game.

Robinson contributed in the second quarter as Wilson extended its lead, preventing the Blue Streaks from scoring for the first six minutes of the second quarter. Robinson made up for the absence of fellow frontcourt starter Asia Knight — who missed Monday’s game — and corralled rebounds which she converted into nine first-half points.

“Between Asia and CC, there aren’t too many people who are going to beat us on the boards. They both have a nose for the ball,” Bryan said. “We just need to put points with that as we build more confidence.”

After already leading 21-7 at the half, the Green Hornets eliminated all doubt in the third quarter. Wilson erupted in the third period for a 22-3 showing to put the game out of reach for Harrisonburg.

“We were having a problem with letdowns in the third quarter, so we talked about wanting to come out really strong for the third quarter and get that little monkey off our back,” Bryan said.

Freshman Kayleigh Coffey shined in the pivotal quarter, scoring 10 points as her teammates continued to find her with nice passes.

“Kayleigh is very fundamental,” Bryan said. “She’s at the right spots. She runs the plays. She’s where she’s supposed to be. We’re just working on her being aggressive and stronger with the ball. This will be a good boost for her to be able to take that and run with it.”

The lopsided third allowed the Green Hornets to cruise to victory in the fourth quarter.

Robinson scrapped her way to a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field. Coffey provided 10 points and four rebounds. Elise Bradley and Sabrina Reeves both scored seven points.

Wilson improves to 4-3 with the win and takes some time to rest after playing a third of its schedule in two weeks. The Green Hornets host the Staunton Storm (0-4) on Tuesday.

WILSON MEMORIAL 46, HARRISONBURG 14

WILSON MEMORIAL 9 12 22 3 — 46

HARRISONBURG 4 3 3 4 — 14

WILSON MEMORIAL (46) — Robinson 5 2-4 12, Reeves 2 1-2 7, Coffey 4 2-3 10, Bradley 3 1-3 7, Hutchinson 1 2-2 4, Abshire 1 0-0 2, Norman 0 0-1 0, Payne 2 0-0 2, Knight, Taylor, TOTALS 18 8-15 46.¬¬

HARRISONBURG (14) — Dayton 2 0-2 4, Moore 1 1-4 3, Lemon 1 1-2 3, Alvarado 1 0-2 2, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Arebalo 0 0-2 0, Medhin, Abraham, Rodriguez, Henriquez, Phillips, TOTALS 6 2-12 14.